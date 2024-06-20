Exeter sign defender McMillan on two-year deal

Exeter have signed defender Jack McMillan on a two-year deal following his departure from Partick Thistle at the end of last season.

McMillan made 89 appearances for the Scottish Championship side over two years at the club.

The 26-year-old, who plays mainly as a right-back, started out in Motherwell's academy and has also spent time at Livingston.

The move links McMillan back up with Grecians boss Gary Caldwell, who signed him initially on loan at Partick Thistle in 2019.

"I really liked how he [Caldwell] worked in terms of position and things I could take forward into the next season at Livingston," McMillan told the Exeter website.

"It's great to see familiar faces because you already have that mutual respect.

"I'm a player who likes to do the basics well and hard work is always the minimum for me. I'm quite an attacking full-back and deliver crosses for the strikers.

"I always look at numbers and I hope to get lots of assists - and hopefully a few goals - for the team."