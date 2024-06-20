Exeter sign Canadian prop Evans

Exeter Chiefs have signed Canadian prop Stefania Evans for next season's Premiership Women's Rugby campaign.

The former Leicester, Worcester and Bristol forward, 36, is the latest new signing to join Exeter, following the likes of Flo and Emily Robinson.

“Stef is a very experienced player who can play at loose-head and tight-head," Exeter head coach Susie Appleby told the club website.

"Another player temporarily left behind by the sad demise of Warriors, she was lucky to find support from Tigers and we will continue that support at Chiefs.

"She is also a true ambassador for women’s rugby and she will lend her support coaching our pathway players at Exeter College."