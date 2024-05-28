Exeter lock Postlethwaite to retire aged 27
Exeter Chiefs lock Matt Postlethwaite has been forced to retire on medical grounds.
The 27-year-old joined the club last summer after six seasons at Sale Sharks.
But he made only three first-team appearances in the Premiership Rugby Cup at the start of the season before being sidelined with injury.
His final game in an Exeter shirt came in a friendly against the Royal Navy in March.
“It’s been a tough period of time for me, getting injured and then trying to come back following my operation," he told the Exeter website.
"This is not how I would have wanted my time in the sport to come to an end, but I’ve loved every minute of my time at Exeter Chiefs."