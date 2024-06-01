Exeter lock Dunne signs new contract with Chiefs

Exeter lock Jack Dunne captained Ireland at the World Under-20 Championship in 2018 [Getty Images]

Exeter Chiefs lock forward Jack Dunne has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old Irishman has made 35 appearances in all competitions since arriving at Sandy Park ahead of the 2022-23 season from Leinster.

Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “We’re pleased to have Jack staying at Sandy Park. We think he’s another guy that’s got a lot of potential.

"He’s scored some phenomenal tries for us and produced some incredible moments. He just needs that little bit of consistency.

“He had a couple of issues in pre-season this year that held him back at the start of the year, so it’ll be really important for Jack to get a good off-season now so that he’s ready to go on day one of pre-season."

Exeter, champions in 2017 and 2020, finished seventh in this year's 10-team Premiership.