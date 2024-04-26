Exeter on-loan keeper Sinisalo set for 'incredible career'

Viljami Sinisalo has previously had loan spells at Burton Albion and Scottish side Ayr United [Rex Features]

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says on-loan Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo will 'go on to have an incredible career'.

The 22-year-old Finland international is set to play for Exeter for the final time on Saturday against Oxford United before returning to his parent club.

He has started all but one of City's League One games this season and was a key part of the side that reached the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

"I think it's brilliant that a loan player can come and connect with the club like he has," Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.

Viljami Sinisalo and fellow Finn Ilmari Niskanen have struck up a strong bond with Exeter City's fans [Rex Features]

"I think it shows the power of this football club, the power of their supporters - normally loan players come and they get what they need out the loan and they go.

"I think this club is so much more than that, so I think we're a brilliant club for loan players, but the way he's bought into everything and connected with the supporters, with teammates."

Sinisalo has yet to make a senior appearance for Villa but has won two caps for Finland in the last two seasons and was part of the squad that reached the play-offs to qualify for Euro 2024.

Caldwell says his commitment is what has stood him apart this season.

"He turned up at half five at a gym at Newton Abbot and he was the first one there, after cancelling his holiday," he added.

"I think that tells you everything you need to know about Vil, and I'm sure he'll go on to have an incredible career."

More contract talks still to happen

Alex Hartridge is one of the Exeter players who will be leaving in the summer [Rex Features]

As Exeter prepare to end their second successive season in the third tier, Caldwell still has decisions to make on the future of a number of members of his squad.

Alex Hartridge and Harry Kite have already announced they will be leaving the club this summer after coming up through City's academy ranks.

"There's obviously different players that have got different issues, whether it's loan players or players out of contract or players in contract that we want to extend, so that will be ongoing. I don't think anything will happen in the next week or so," Caldwell said.

"But over the summer we will work extremely hard to keep as many of those players as we want to keep and keep building on what we have done in the second half of the season.

"The big thing for me is we try and keep the core of this group together and then add quality players, quality people to that over the summer."