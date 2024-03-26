Exeter Chiefs: Exciting season finale ahead, predicts director of rugby Rob Baxter

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter is excited about the Premiership run-in, but does not want anyone getting carried away.

After losing two games before the Six Nations break, Chiefs earned a bonus-point victory over Newcastle.

They are fourth, four points off top spot, before Sunday's visit to Sale.

"That win has just made things exciting for us. All I want for the players is for it to be exciting week-by-week," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

After facing Sale, Chiefs play second-bottom Gloucester and then finish the campaign against top-four rivals Leicester, Bath and Harlequins.

Baxter was pleased to have blown away the cobwebs in their first league game in 56 days and added: "We could have imposed ourselves on the game a bit more but we got through it and we got five points.

"We are into the top four, there are five games of the season left. There's not a lot left to go and it's exciting for everyone.

"We are a young team, we are in transition. I do think we have got to be a bit careful, I think people have accelerated us beyond where we are ourselves.

"I've said to the lads, when you turn up and perform then you make the next week exciting, and that's all I can ask them to do from here."