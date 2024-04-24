Exeter Chiefs duo Wyatt and Hammersley extend contracts

Wyatt (left) and Hammersley (ball in hand) are part of an emerging crop of Chiefs youngsters [Getty Images]

Exeter Chiefs full-back Tommy Wyatt and winger Ben Hammersley have signed new contracts with the club.

Wyatt has impressed this season and taken his overall tally to nine tries in 36 games since joining Chiefs permanently.

Hammersley, 20, has also been finding his feet in the first-team squad this season having made his debut at the beginning of the campaign.

"I'm really excited for the next few years in an Exeter Chiefs shirt," Wyatt said.

"I've relished my time here so far and I'm looking forward to whatever comes next."

Wyatt is currently recuperating from a serious knee injury sustained in January when he ruptured his ACL knee ligament.

Hammersley has made 17 appearances in a breakthrough season this term.

“If someone had said to me that I would debut in the Premiership and the Champions Cup this year, then I would have bitten their hand off,” the winger said.

“I can’t wait to continue learning and growing with this group and hopefully contribute to more success at Sandy Park going forward.”

Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter was delighted to secure both players on new deals.

“Tommy at the start of the season was like a steam train," Baxter said.

"He’s very strong on the ball and he was making numerous breaks from behind the line. He was very safe and very strong for us. He was tearing it up in the Premiership – leading the way in a number of charts.

"Ben is also part of a young and exciting group that have broken through this season. "Similar to Tommy, having got in the team he was playing exceptionally well – very strong on the ball, very strong defensively."

Exeter have three league games remaining this season and sit seventh in the Premiership, five points off the top four play-off spots.