Exeter build confidence for semis with Tigers win

Exeter ended the season in fourth place, one point off third-placed Bristol Bears [Rex Features]

Exeter Chiefs coach Steve Salvin said his side's 59-27 win over Leicester Tigers stands them in good stead for their Premiership Women's Rugby semi-final at Gloucester on Sunday.

Chiefs ran in nine tries with winger Connie Clarke scoring two on her full debut.

England forward Maddie Feaunati and Merryn Doidge also crossed twice as Exeter ended the season in fourth place, teeing up a semi-final at table-topping Gloucester.

"It's obviously a rerun of last year's final, I think the challenge for us is to put a better performance on than we did this time last year," Salvin told BBC Radio Devon.

"Ultimately, we were a little bit disappointed with what we put on up there, but we know when we're fit and firing we're a match for any side, so it's going to be a great game."

He added: "The fact that everyone got really good time on the field is hugely beneficial going into next weekend's semi-final.

"It was important that everyone got plenty of match practice today, so for everyone to get that I think is a really significant thing.

"I think if you'd have offered us 57 points before the game we'd have taken that absolutely as well."

'High hopes' for Clarke

Connie Clarke's first top-flight start ended impressively [Rex Features]

Teenager Clarke's first start for Exeter will be one she never forgets.

She set up Hope Rogers for the Chiefs' opening try and then went on to score twice in the space of seven first-half minutes as the England Under-18 player - who signed for the club in March having started the season at the University of Exeter - staked a claim for a place in next week's semi-final at Kingsholm.

"We've got high hopes for Connie," said Salvin.

"She's 18 years old so we need to be realistic about what the expectations are on her for the next 18 to 24 months.

"But today will have done them no harm whatsoever to get two tries on her first Premiership start.

"It's no less than she deserves, I said to her in the tunnel before the game, 'Just go out and enjoy it, but you fully deserve to be here,' and she looked like she really enjoyed it and the two tries were the cherry on the cake."