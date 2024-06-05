Exeter breezes into PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals in boys volleyball

The Exeter boys volleyball team continued its perfect season on Tuesday evening at Reiffton, as the Eagles defeated Masterman, the third-place team from District 12, 3-0 in a PIAA Class 2A first-round matchup.

Having already won the BCIAA and District 3 Class 2A championships while not surrendering a set this season, Exeter began its push for a state title in comfortable fashion, winning Tuesday’s game 25-9, 25-12, 25-10.

With the win, the Eagles (24-0) will face Blue Ridge (20-1), the District 2 champion and 3-0 winner over Palumbo Tuesday, in the quarterfinals on Saturday at a time and location to be announced.

For Exeter coach Matt Hadley, his team’s success is the result of a relentless work ethic years in the making that has yet to yield his team’s full potential.

“This isn’t just a this season thing; this has been four or five, six years down the road with this, this entire team,” Hadley said “They work all year round, and they’re just focused and determined. We’re very fortunate to have a really good group of kids across the board, and it’s gotten us to this point and we’re still a growing entity.

“This has been the game plan together for a long time. They come in the gym, working hard and being determined and ready to go.”

Senior and Penn State commit Gaige Gabriel led the Eagles with nine kills and 13 aces, and had two blocks.

Exeter senior Gaige Gabriel. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

“A lot of it is just coming in and taking care of business,” Gabriel said. “We have the talent, we have the work ethic so coming into the games and getting it done is what really matters. We’re going to play some tough teams but I’m super confident. Every single person on that court has come a long way. They’ve all worked hard, and they’re all the best players in the state.”

“He’s by far has been the most dominant player in the state, hands down, in my opinion,” Hadley said. “His leadership that he brings to the court, his focus, whether it’s at practice, whether it’s in a game, he is focused and ready to go and a positive leader for everyone on board.”

Senior Jack Forrey had 27 assists, three kills and one ace, junior Tyler Campbell had a team-high seven digs, senior Chase Nugent had three kills, three blocks and one ace, and junior Ashton Wilson had six kills, one ace and three digs.

Exeter senior Robert Dang. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

Despite having not lost a set so far this season, intense practices have helped prepare Exeter to face adversity according to Gabriel.

“For practice we do certain drills where we’re facing adversity, either down 10-15 points or something like that,” Gabriel said. “Every game I always get here almost an hour early at least to warm up, stretch out and get some serves up and then I mentally prepare to really focus on what I got to get done.”

Despite their success, there is always room for improvement as the postseason rolls on according to Hadley.

“We talked about every day, we can always improve on our blocking at the net,” Hadley said. “And then just going back and serving with confidence and every time we step on the court, making sure we stay focused at all times. Those are just some of the areas we can improve upon as a team.

“And it’s nothing we do wrong. It’s just areas we can always get better at. It’s just one of those things where in my mind, we can always get better. We’re still getting better. We haven’t peaked yet. Every time we step on the court, we play a little bit better.”

Exeter senior Chase Nugent. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)