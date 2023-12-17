Exeter 32-24 Munster - Investec Champions Cup: Hosts fight back to earn thrilling victory

Jack Dunne goes over for Exeter's third try despite the tackle from Shane Daly

Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 - Exeter v Munster Exeter: (10) 32 Tries: Frost, Vintcent, Dunne, Slade Cons: Slade 3 Pen: Slade 2 Munster: (19) 24 Tries: Nash, Ahern, Frisch, Daly Cons: Crowley 2

Exeter made it two wins from their opening two Investec Champions Cup games after a superb victory over Munster at Sandy Park.

Tries from Calvin Nash, Tom Ahern and Antroine Frisch helped Munster to a 19-10 lead at the break with Dan Frost touching down for the hosts.

Shane Daly's try stretched Munster advantage before Exeter fought back for a bonus-point win.

Ross Vintcent, Jack Dunne and Henry Slade went over for the Exeter tries.

The loss today for Munster follows a 17-17 draw with Bayonne on the opening weekend, with pool games away to Toulon and at home to Northampton still to come, making Christmas a lot less comfortable for Graham Rowntree's men.

After a breathless start, it was Munster who struck first.

A series of hard carries from the visitors drew in the Exeter defence before Craig Casey swung a looping pass out onto the right wing to give Calvin Nash a simple run-in to score. Jack Crowley added the extras from the kicking tee.

Exeter's Lewis Pearson is tackled by Munster pair Jack Crowley and John Hodnett

Exeter wasted no time in hitting back, working their way through several phases close to the line and it was hooker Frost who eventually burrowed his way over and Slade was accurate with the conversion to make it all square.

Munster gained the ascendency in the second quarter with some superb attacking rugby.

A delicate Crowley crossfield kick into the arms of Tom Ahern allowed the backrow to sprint over the try-line to put his side ahead.

A Slade penalty put the hosts briefly within touching distance, but Munster finished the first half on a high, with centre Frisch finishing a sweeping backs move and Crowley nailed the tricky conversion to give his side a nine-point lead at the break.

Slade slotted an Exeter penalty to keep put his side briefly within touching distance, but Munster soon extended their advantage to 11 points with a well-taken try from Daly, securing a four-try bonus point.

The game was far from over however, with Exeter pummelling the visitors line before Vintcent stretched over to give his side a lifeline.

Less than two minutes later, Dunne flipped the game on its head, scoring an opportunistic try to put his side in front after Calvin Nash misjudged a bouncing ball in his own 22.

A dramatic 15 minutes followed, with back-and-forth action and not much separating the teams before an intercept try from Slade in the dying seconds capped off a superb victory for the English side.

Line-ups

Exeter: Wyatt; Woodburn, Slade, Hawkins, Hammersley; Skinner, Cairns; Sio, Frost, Painter, Tuima, Jenkins (capt), Pearson, Vermeulen, Fisilau.

Replacements: Norey, Abuladze, Street, Dunne, Vintcent, Townsend, Devoto, O'Loughlin.

Munster: Daly; Nash, Frisch, Nankivell, O'Brien; Crowley, Casey; Loughman, Barron, Archer, Coombes, Beirne (capt), Ahern, Hodnett, O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Clarke, Wycherley, Jager, Gleeson, Kendellen, Murray, Scannell, O'Connor.