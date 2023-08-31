‘He exemplifies all of the things as a person:’ Jimbo Fisher on naming Sam Mathews as 12th Man, facing New Mexico, and more

Texas A&M is mere days away from kickstarting its 2023 college football campaign in a season opener against New Mexico. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sep. 2 at 6 p.m. CT. Per standard procedure, head coach Jimbo Fisher took a moment to speak with the SEC media.

In addition to delving into the Lobos, who boasts a new offensive coordinator and quarterback tandem, Fisher spoke on the necessary components to building a championship football program. Among the key highlights were recruiting individuals with a passion for learning and a natural drive to be a leader. If a recruit doesn’t possess those traits, chances are slim that they can withstand SEC competition.

Fisher also spoke about picking Sam Mathews as the 12th Man for the Aggies, which speaks to the values and traits that the senior linebacker embodies daily. After naming Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Week 1, he also added context to the position battle and how the two passers continue to make each other better each day.

Here is everything Jimbo Fisher discussed during his 10-minute stint with the media on Wednesday.

Hard work in fall camp has prepared Texas A&M for Week 1

“Very excited for the season opening. It is great to be here. It was a long, hot camp, which was good. Really high energy camp. The heat never affected us. We trained right in the middle of it – 103, 104, 105 degrees. Practice was hard. They were physical. “I think it was a great characteristic of our team. Those things did not distract us at all. Really physical camp. Skill guys did a good job of being physical and skilled also. I am excited for us to start to prepare for an opponent.”

Fishers knows New Mexico's new OC and QB will present a challenge

“New Mexico and (head) coach (Danny) Gonzales do a great job. Their offense, they have a new coordinator from UAB (Bryant Vincent). He brought his own quarterback there (Dylan Hopkins). So a guy who knows the system. That is a big advantage to have a quarterback who has been with you, coached with you, called plays and done those things.

A promising Aggies offense will face a nice first test against the Lobos

“A very tough preparation for an offense to know where their guys are. They play the run extremely well with the disruption they cause. Even when they play the box light, getting into the two-deep scheme, they twist and stunt up front and do a great job of creating holes and mismatches. And they play extremely hard. They finish the plays.”

Intelligence and the drive to learn is what separates the best recruits from the others

“There are different compartments – you compartmentalize recruiting. First, is there enough talent? Can you play in the SEC, win the SEC and win a national championship with them? But then you’ve got to get into character issues, intelligence and ability to learn. That is what separates players.”

Do you truly love football? If not, you may not be a right fit for Texas A&M

“And how much do they love football and the grind that comes with football? There is no easy way to be good in it. And the toughness part, the effort. Are you a selfless person? Are you a team person? Are you an individual person? All of those qualities go back. Their leadership qualities. “You try to get into every aspect of their life to find out what kind of person they are. I always say this – the same person you are on the field, you are off the field. Sometimes you reflect yourself in a different way, but you are very similar. There is a lot of time that goes into the research of every player.”

Fisher highlighted the principles needed for a championship team

“There are quite a few of them. A team’s competitiveness greatness – how it is measured within a team, not an individual. And its ability to want to achieve something and do the things that have to be sacrificed. Or as I say – I do not like to say the word sacrifice. It is to prioritize what they have to do and to be all in.”

If you want to win, you have to be all in

“Those teams that win are guys who are all in. What I am saying is, every part of their life is focused on being a good person, a good student and being a good player. I know I talk about student as being a championship thing, but I could say who you are on and who you are off. “Those teams all have the ability to prepare. They understand the value of preparing each and every week and getting better all year long, too.”

Fishet took a moment to speak on the impact of Hurricane Idalia

“It really did. Believe it or not, the eye came closer to Tallahassee, and it did not get a bat of wind as crazy as that sounds. You always pray and hope for all of the families. There are so many different parts to a hurricane. We have been through multiple of them. In fact, my last year there (as the head coach at Florida State), we never played for three weeks.”

Fisher gave his thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by Hurricane Idalia

“It caused a lot of issues. Families of players were distraught. Or whether your house had been messed up. It is water. It is trees. It is tornadoes. There are so many different ways that those things – and they last a long time. Getting the recovery time. Your players, are they focused on playing? Or are they focused on what is at home with their families? It is a hard time for them. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families. There has never been one that has really hit where this one kind of hit – what they call ‘old Florida’ down there on the coast. So many of those old, beautiful towns and the history of them, they are getting hammered right now. I pray that they come out all right. It can be very devastating, and it can be very distracting.”

There has been no lack competition throughout fall camp

“We do it all camp, all day. We are all good on good in camp, and even in our preparation during the week of competition. Like this week, we do periods of inside runs, seven-on-seven passing and good on good. During the (season), two days a week at a minimum. And then we do two-minute good on good. “I think that is the way we get better. We work on the speed of the game and the competitiveness. Going against good people every day is the only way you get better.”

Fisher spotlighted the high level QB competition between Conner Weigman and Max Johnson

“They know what they are doing. They are experienced in the offense. They know the offense. So they continually competed each day. They are very smart. Both are very competitive. Both have great, physical skills. They kept pushing each other to raise the bar in how they played and how they did. Good guys. And that is what you want, competitive from within. Nothing is given, and everything has to be earned.”

No matter how the depth chart shakes out, Weigman and Johnson will continue to make each other better

“Very good. They share and talk on the field and on the games. I do not know if they are with each other 24 hours a day. But they are friends, and they are friendly. They really are communicating on the sideline, during practice and in meetings really well.”

Sam Mathews exemplifies what it means to be a good person, hence his naming as 12th Man

“Sam has been here a long time. He exemplifies all of the things as a person. The quality of who he is as a human being and what he stands for, his hard work and his work ethic. To get a year back and to walk on – he did not have to. He has already played a lot of football.

Fisher shed light on Mathews' eligibility for an extra semester

“He got the eligibility through the NCAA, got that extra year to come back for a semester. How much he loves football and what he did. And his ability to contribute on special teams. He is a starter on all of our special teams. What he does and who he is. And who he is as a person. “Every day out there, there is never a play – I can’t think of a time where he takes a play off. I really don’t. You watch practice – his effort, his tenacity and high character. And there were more guys to choose from this year. … It was a very big award for Sam and very big for us. We understand how important it is. I think he will represent the 12th Man very well.”

