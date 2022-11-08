‘When we execute, we win’: Lions DT Isaiah Buggs channels Aaron Glenn’s message

“When we execute, we win.”

It sounds like a simple and obvious message. Yet it’s not something the Detroit Lions have been able to do well in 2022, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

When defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs stood in front of the Lions media on Monday and said those words, it resonated well beyond the press room.

“When we execute, we win. And that’s what we did on Sunday,” Buggs said confidently.

Buggs talked about that simple concept being the mantra from coordinator Aaron Glenn. It’s become a major point of emphasis, having individual players execute their assignments to make the collective defense better.

And it’s progressively working. The Lions remain dead last in scoring defense on the season, but the unit has bubbled up to 18th in points allowed over the last three games.

“It’s about everybody doing their job from the front end to the back end,” Buggs said when talking about the Week 10 matchup with the Chicago Bears. “If everybody controls what they can control and do their job, we’ll win this game.”

Those words from Buggs channel the message Glenn gives to his defensive players time and again. Execute the game plan and good things happen. The lack of adherence to the game plan is a major reason why DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant was dismissed after a sloppy effort in the Week 8 loss to Miami.

Sunday’s 15-9 win over Green Bay was just the second time since 2014 the Lions held the Packers to under 10 points. Buggs didn’t record a tackle in the game but was credited with two hits and three pressures of QB Aaron Rodgers in Week 9.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire