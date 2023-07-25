Exclusive: Yasin Willis narrows down to three schools, set to

Yasin Willis will announce his college commitment, and it is down to three schools for the New Jersey running back. Willis, who is done with his official visits, took one in June to Rutgers football.

He is a four-star recruit according to Rivals where he is also ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 187 recruit in the nation.

A source close to the situation tells Rutgers Wire that Alabama, Pittsburgh and Rutgers will be in the final three for Willis. Nicknamed ‘Train,’ Willis had a strong 2022 for St. Joseph’s Regional (Montvale)..

Last season in 11 games, Willis had 1,133 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He topped 100 rushing yards in seven games.

He is a strongly built running back at 6-feet and 200 pounds. He has good speed for his size.

The recruitment of Willis was a national one in many ways. Other programs that were in the mix for Willis included Georgia and Michigan.

Willis will be making his announcement on Saturday afternoon.

Big announcement Saturday stay tuned!💰 — Yasin Willis (@willisyasin6) July 23, 2023

Alabama does not currently have a running back in their 2024 recruiting class. Juelz Goff, a three-star recruit, committed to Pittsburgh in January.

In January, Rutgers landed four-star running back Gabriel Winowich. They are also in the mix for Jason Patterson, a four-star running back from Florida who will announce on August 1.

Patterson recently said that Rutgers is recruiting him the hardest.

