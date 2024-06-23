Exclusive | Why PSG are confident of signing Lyon’s Rayan Cherki

With just one year remaining on his deal at Olympique Lyonnais, Rayan Cherki (20) is approaching a pivotal moment in his career. The France youth international is being heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, and Get French Football News understands that Les Parisiens are confident of concluding a deal.

PSG submitted an offer for Cherki earlier this month, thought to be worth around €15m. This opening offer has been rejected. Not only that, but OL are also looking to extend Cherki’s deal. However, Lyon have reportedly offered reduced terms to their academy product, although the prospective deal, which would run until 2028, would include considerable and lucrative performance-based bonuses.

PSG also interested in Doué

Lyon are keen for Cherki to stay and owner John Textor said as much earlier this month when he took to social media. “We love Rayan, [and] will offer a new contract… he should stay a while,” said the American. However, Get French Football News understands that PSG are confident that Cherki will not sign a new deal with Lyon, paving the way for a move to the Parc des Princes.

PSG see Cherki as a talented player for the future and should he join the club, he will be looking to have a similar impact as Bradley Barcola, another OL academy product that has quickly settled at the reigning Ligue 1 champions. Further reinforcements could be expected in the PSG forward line. Get French Football News believes that the versatile Désiré Doué (19) is another key target for PSG. Stade Rennais are reportedly hoping that the versatile Frenchman could garner a club-record fee.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle