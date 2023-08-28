Exclusive: Why Alonso and Ocon’s decisions are limiting Pierre Gasly’s Alpine development

Alpine's Pierre Gasly puts his helmet on. Credit: Alamy

Pierre Gasly feels the current Alpine car has been designed in such a way that there are some aspects he simply cannot improve in.

Before his podium in Zandvoort, it had been a rough landing into life at Alpine for the Frenchman who traded AlphaTauri for the Enstone outfit at the end of last year.

With multiple double DNFs, an engine down on power and upper management changes, Gasly has remarked that it is also the car preventing him from being at his best.

Pierre Gasly confirms more input into Alpine’s 2024 contender

Speaking exclusively to PlanetF1.com, Gasly remarked that feedback from Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso has seen him hit a brick wall when it comes to being comfortable with the car.

“I think it is clear that this year’s car is driven by Esteban and Fernando’s feedback from last year,” he said. “I will have a bigger input on next season’s car and there are clear things that I’m trying to get from the car since the start of the year, which I basically can’t at the moment.

“It’s car specific, it’s package specific. We’ve tried different directions to achieve it, but so far, it’s never quite there.

“It’s more on my side trying to adapt to it and get the best around it but I know there’ll be more performance coming in from it if we manage to unlock these areas of the car, which in terms of balance will allow me to go and get even more out of it.

“These are things we are obviously always discussing, working on in the simulator, working with the guys and hopefully next year they will be able to give it to me.”

It is not only the Alpine chassis that needs work with the Renault power unit confirmed to be down in comparison to their competitors. Gasly said that while when the engine is behind, Alpine need to improve “everywhere.”

“When you’re missing a second, it’s everywhere,” the 27-year-old said in response to the engine. “You can’t just spot where the gap is.

“I think it’s everywhere we can do better. Obviously, extracting more from the engine, we need to find more aero downforce from the car, a better way to operate operation wise, how we maximise the package that we have on track.

“It’s so close in the midfield that even small steps will be even more rewarding or even more costly, depending on what way it goes.

“But I really think it’s in overall package where we need to try to raise all the parameters, one or two more percent to really, really close that gap.

“I’m not blind, I know it’s very competitive and it’s not that easy and it’s not a lack of will or desire to do it but it’s just Formula 1 is extremely complex.

“I know the guys are pushing flat out and it can come in two weeks or in six months. It’s the uncertainty of the sport and the complexity of it as well but what we can control is making sure that the package that we’re given at the racetrack, we maximise it and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

