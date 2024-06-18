Exclusive: West Ham Target’s Agent Confirms Premier League Interest

The agent of West Ham United target Jayden Oosterwolde has confirmed there is Premier League interest in the Fenerbache man, but stressed he is looking forward to working for Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho recently took the helm at Fenerbahce and the legendary Portuguese coach has been tasked with leading the club to the Turkish Super Lig title.

He takes over a squad with highly rated defender Oosterwolde in the ranks, but Fenerbahce could be tested with bids for the Dutchman.

West Ham have an interest in Oosterwolde and the player’s agent Joes Blakborn admits that Premier League sides are indeed keen.

“There are several clubs in the Premier League that are interested in him”, Blakborn told Inside Futbol.

Asked whether the Premier League would suit Oosterwolde, he explained: “Yes, as well as other leagues like Serie A.”

Oosterwolde is though excited about the prospect of being able to play for Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

“Yes, for sure [he is excited], [Mourinho is a] big manager.”

Whether Oosterwolde will have the chance to play for Mourinho remains to be seen as Premier League sides could put a proposal in front of Fenerbahce and the player which would be difficult to refuse.

Oosterwolde came through the youth ranks at Dutch side FC Twente before heading to Italy with Parma.

The defender was snapped up by Fenerbahce last year for around €6m, something which is already proving to be money well spent for the Turkish giants.