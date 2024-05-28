EXCLUSIVE: Wamego’s Hardenburger joins 27 News in-studio

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After one of the most impressive performances in Kansas softball history, at the 4A state tournament over the weekend, Wamego’s Peyton Hardenburger dropped by the KSNT station to talk all about it.

Hardenburger joined 27 News in-studio for an exclusive interview on Monday, in the 5 p.m. newscast.

She threw two no-hitters on the final day of the state tournament, in the semifinal and championship game. However, the lone tournament game which she did allow hits in might be remembered most. In Thursday’s quarterfinals, she threw a full 17 innings and struck out 30 batters. Wamego secured the walk-off win against Clearwater, 2-1. The Lady Raiders went on to win 2-0 against Eudora in the semifinals and 5-0 against Andale in the title match.

“I did everything on God’s green earth to make sure I could pitch the next day,” Hardenburger said of her recovery and preparation for the final day of state, after her 199 pitch outing on Thursday. “Ice bath… a lot of arm massages and a lot of praying on coming back as healthy as I could. I think when you’re a competitor and you work so hard for a moment of holding up another state trophy, you’ll do anything to play the next day.”

Hardenburger credited her teammates, specifically her catcher, along with coaches and the Wamego community for their impact on the Lady Raiders building a dynasty on the diamond.

