Exclusive: Stunned into silence, Newcastle players told not to come to training during explosive appraisal of Leicester defeat

Steve Bruce let rip at his players in the changing room after their defeat to Leicester - Action Images via Reuters

Newcastle United’s players remained completely silent during a brutal appraisal of their dismal performance at Leicester City by manager Steve Bruce as he questioned both their desire and ability to play for the club.

Bruce has been affable, approachable and supportive during his short reign at Newcastle, but his patience has snapped after the surrender on Sunday that led to a humiliating 5-0 defeat.

In a fiery, expletive-ridden outburst minutes after the final whistle, Bruce questioned the attitude of his players and accused some of them of trying to hide behind him, since he was appointed as Rafa Benitez’s replacement, because they know he will take all the flak for bad results.

According to one witness inside the dressing room at the King Power Stadium, Bruce’s emotion and fury left the entire team hanging their heads in shame and, tellingly, there with not a murmur of discontent, during or after his rant. “They just stared at the floor,” the source told Telegraph Sport.

Although results and performances have been poor, Bruce remains popular and there is feeling among the players that they have let him down more than anything. However, that is meaningless if there is not a positive reaction on the pitch against Manchester United next weekend and few supporters are in the mood to listen to excuses.

Results make for grim reading for players and fans of Newcastle Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Bruce also told his players on Sunday evening that they would not be in training on Monday as he did not want to see them again so soon after the debacle at Leicester. It is understood the former Manchester United captain told his staff that he could not promise he would not explode a second time if he saw them on Monday morning and needs time to reflect on how bad things have become so quickly.

Instead, he will wait to see what sort of reaction he gets from the players after the dust has settled on Tuesday. A player meeting, without the manager, is planned for later this week, which will be led by captain Jamaal Lascelles, who was equally forthright in criticism of his teammates in the dressing room.

Bruce’s display of anger is unusual in the modern game, with managers often preferring to offer more gentle criticism during one-on-one meetings with players, but few will blame him for losing his temper on this occasion.

Newcastle capitulated at Leicester following Isaac Hayden’s red card just before half time and the second half was unacceptable on every level.

Newcastle substitute Andy Carroll labelled the performance 'terrible' Credit: PA

Bruce, though, carries ultimate responsibility for that and knows it will be his job on the line if results do not improve.

He has won just one of his seven Premier League games in charge and his team have produced two abysmal performances in a row, having also struggled at home during a goalless draw with Brighton last weekend in which they enjoyed just 30% possession.

For now, the players seem to be with him as striker Andy Carroll also publicly criticised his teammates.

“It was absolutely shocking,” said Carroll. “The fans singing all the way through, I felt sorry for them. The first half was OK. The second half we came out and I can’t even tell you how bad it was.

“We need to put it right on the training pitch. We can’t play like that again. We gave up, completely gave up. It was absolutely terrible and the gaffer is fuming in there. And rightly so - it was terrible. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have to kick on.

“We have got strength in the dressing room and a great attitude in training. But what happened was a disgrace.”