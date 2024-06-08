Exclusive states there’s no chance Chelsea ace joins Fenerbahce this summer

There is no chance of Raheem Sterling linking up with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce this summer according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Sterling arrived at Chelsea in a deal worth £50m from Manchester City in 2022, the first window under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

The England international was billed as a marquee signing but things haven’t gone as Sterling or Chelsea would have expected on his return to London.

Sterling won’t be joining Fenerbahce this summer

The 29-year-old endured another difficult season at Stamford Bridge, scoring just eight goals and registering four assists in 31 Premier League appearances.

Sterling, who is the highest paid player at the club, was even booed by the Chelsea faithful on occasions for a perceived lack of effort and a number of poor performances.

The winger has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, and the Blues would no doubt like to get his huge wages of their books, and his departure would make room in the squad for Michael Olise, who Chelsea have been strongly linked with.

Sterling has endured a difficult time since joining Chelsea.

Recent reports emerged suggesting Sterling was close to a move to Fenerbahce, who have just appointed Mourinho as their new manager, but those reports have been shut down by Romano who said there’s no chance of the move happening.

“The strikers’ market is slowing entering important weeks and things will happen in June, but someone who is not planning to make a move at least as of now is Raheem Sterling,” he wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside.

“He isn’t leaving Chelsea and joining Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahçe, even if the Turkish club are willing to make very good investments for the Portuguese manager.

“I repeat, there is absolutely nothing between Raheem Sterling and Fenerbahçe. Zero. No contracts ongoing, no negotiations ongoing, no talks.

“We will follow the situation but everything is really quiet around Sterling at the moment.”

With the links to Olise and the arrival of South American talents Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian in 2025 it appears Sterling’s days at Chelsea are numbered, and if he doesn’t leave this summer an exit at the end of next season would appear likely.