Exclusive states Chelsea could use forgotten man as part of deal to sign new striker

Chelsea could look to use David Datro Fofana as part of a deal to sign Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Blues are in the market for a new striker to help compete with and complement Nicolas Jackson who scored 14 Premier League goals in his debut campaign.

The club were dealt a blow when one of their main targets Benjamin Sesko decided to remain at RB Leipzig, and they have already ended their pursuit of Victor Osimhen due to cost and concerns over the Nigerian’s style of play.

Chelsea could use Datro Fofana as part of the Duran deal

The Blues have seemingly identified Duran as their main striker target, and reports claimed last week a deal worth up to £40m had been agreed.

Chelsea considered a move for the Colombian in January, but that didn’t materialise as the 20-year-old picked up an injury.

Duran is reportedly keen to join the club, and is believed to be looking forward to linking up with Jackson and testing himself at Chelsea.

Datro Fofana could be used as part of a deal for Duran.

It’s been reported by journalist Ben Jacobs that the Blues could look to use Datro Fofana in any deal for the Colombia international.

“Villa value Duran at around £40m and Chelsea feel that’s too high,” he wrote in his exclusive column for Simon Phillips on Substack.

“A decision will likely be taken this week, and if a deal happens it could include players going the other way and Villa have discussed Maatsen.

“Chelsea are also prepared to offer David Datro Fofana, and not just for Villa.

“He is certainly not transfer listed or going to be forced out, but potentially available if it suits all parties.”

Fofana spent the first half of last season on loan at Bundesliga club Union Berlin before joining Burnley for the second half of the campaign where he started well before fading and eventually being dropped from the side.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of player swap deals and player plus cash deals in the past and none of them have materialised, but it could make sense if it brings the price of Duran down and all parties are keen.