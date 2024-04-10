Exclusive: Sonia Bompastor to take over Emma Hayes as Chelsea manager

Sonia Bompastor has won the French title twice and Champions League once as manager of Lyon - Getty Images/Valerio Pennicino

A deal has been reached for Frenchwoman Sonia Bompastor to become the next manager of Chelsea from this summer, succeeding Emma Hayes.

According to Telegraph Sport sources, the current Lyon manager will make the switch from the French giants to west London after this season, along with her assistant manager Camille Abily.

Bompastor, the only female manager to win the Women’s Champions League title within the past 15 years, was identified as Chelsea’s first choice several months ago, in their search to replace their long-serving manager Hayes.

Compensation has been agreed with Lyon for an early release for Bompastor’s existing contract, which was to run until 2025.

Hayes, the most successful manager in the Women’s Super League era, is leaving at the end of May to take over the United States, after 12 years in charge.

Bompastor and Hayes’ current sides could face each other in the final of this season’s Champions League in Bilbao on 25 May, having been drawn into opposite halves of the draw. Chelsea face Barcelona in the semi-finals over two legs on 20 and 27 April, while Lyon will meet domestic rivals PSG in the last four.

Bompastor has been in charge of Lyon since 2021, who are the record eight-time Women’s European champions. It is her first senior managerial job following an illustrious playing career that saw her capped more than 150 times for France. She was also a two time European champion as a player with Lyon.

