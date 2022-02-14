Exclusive: Sean McVay joins 'NFL Now' on Monday after Super Bowl LVI win

Reuters Videos

The Los Angeles Rams rallied late to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to deliver a Hollywood ending to the Super Bowl, securing the franchise's first championship since returning to the West Coast six years ago.With his back against the wall, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford kept his poise to engineer a 15-play drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to play.The franchise's only other Super Bowl championship came 22 years ago when they were based in St. Louis. With the victory, the Rams joined last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field.