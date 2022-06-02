Paul McGinley - Paul McGinley: Saudi-backed breakaway could 'turn golf upside down' - GETTY IMAGES

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley has expressed concern that the Saudi-backed breakaway could eventually "turn golf upside down" after Dustin Johnson’s £119million shock signing.

Johnson, the former world No 1, stunned golf this week after Greg Norman handed him the huge signing-on paycheck for the first rebel event next week.

McGinley, a stalwart of the game and board member on the DP World Tour, said the addition of a player "in the prime of his career" was a major shock for the sport.

"There's no doubt that this will go down as a historic moment in the game," he said in an interview with Sky Sports. "If this Saudi league does gather a head of steam and it does challenge the current established two tours in the world, considering the background and who's involved and the whole ideas of team events, it could turn golf upside down and on its head."

As Telegraph Sport revealed on Wednesday, Johnson, the former world No 1, was paid £119million by Norman to secure his shock sign-up at the 11th hour. Three months after declaring he was “fully committed” to the PGA, the 37-year-old was named among a 42-man field for next week's LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25m in prize money.

The top five in an Asian Tour International Series event at Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf resort over the weekend will also qualify for the event. There will also be a sixth name added, prompting speculation that Phil Mickelson will be handed a late entry.

When asked whether the signing of Johnson had opened the floodgates, McGinley added: "We have to just wait and see what happens and how these events evolve and how this Saudi league is going to evolve and if the players are going to decide that this is a better option than the security of what they've had in the last 50-odd years between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

"Bearing in mind, it's not like they're doing bad on those tours either - we put the biggest prize monies in the history of the European tour on the table this year. And the PGA Tour got something similar. These guys are making a lot of money."

Johnson was previously billed to play in the RBC Canadian Open next week, and he appeared on their posters as part of an endorsement deal with the Canadian bank.

Dustin Johnson who will play in the opening event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series - PA

The American is by some way the biggest drawcard ahead of the inaugural tournament from June 9 at the Centurion Club outside London. Englishmen Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland plus Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland are also in the 12-team field for the three-day event. Like Johnson, McDowell also has a lucrative sponsorship deal with RBC.

Three players in the field at this week’s Memorial Tournament - tour winners Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford, along with reigning US Amateur champion James Piot - have committed to the first LIV Golf series event.

Explaining his reasoning, Jones told the Golf Channel: “A lot to do with my family, being able to provide for them. Purely a business decision for me. I’m very happy with the decision I made.”

Matt Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, insisted his future remains with the PGA, but he would have to re-evaluate if the LIV Series became the main tour.

With Saudi-backed Newcastle United also securing Premier League survival, plans drawn up in Riyadh to improve international relations via sport are fast taking shape.

Repeated warnings of sports-washing raised by Amnesty and other human-rights campaigners have failed to stop football, F1 and now golf entering into long-term lucrative commitments.

Claims that Aston Martin could become a sponsor for LIV have been denied by both organisers and sources close to the carmarker, however.