Exclusive reveals Chelsea are ‘actively pursuing deal’ to sign Wolves player

Chelsea are reportedly actively pursuing a deal to try and sign a Wolves player this summer transfer window, according to an exclusive report.

Chelsea are going to be looking to bring in a number of players this transfer window, and they will also be looking to make sales too.

But it isn’t just going to be for the first team. As we know, Chelsea are also looking to sign up a number of top young talents from around the world of football as they plan for the future. But it’s not just your South American rising stars they are looking at, they are also looking closer to home as well.

Chelsea target Wolves youngster

Chelsea pushing to sign Wes Okoduwa

According to reliable youth insider The Secret Scout, Chelsea are actively pursuing a deal to sign 16-year-old Wes Okoduwa from Wolves. They reportedly see the right-back as an ideal target to fill the U18 position. Talks are ongoing with Wolves to agree a fee.

Perhaps this is connected to what happened yesterday with Wolves hijacking a move for Chelsea to sign 17-year-old right back Pedro Lima from Sport Recife? If Wolves came in and took Chelsea’s right back target for the future, perhaps Chelsea are now moving in to take Wolves current right back for the future!? Who knows!

Either way, it looks like this is an area that Chelsea want to recruit in and are now turning their attentions to the Wolves man.

The right back looks to be a top prospect coming through the ranks, and he has already been featuring for the England U18s team. He would also be eligible to represent Nigeria at international level, but it looks like England are currently neutering him into their setup.

Let’s see if Chelsea can get this one done without their being any more hijacks!