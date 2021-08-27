Erling Haaland - Exclusive: PSG sound out Erling Haaland to replace Kylian Mbappe - GETTY IMAGES

Paris St-Germain are attempting to make an incredible last-minute swoop to replace Kylian Mbappé with Erling Haaland in what could complete one of the most remarkable ends to a transfer window in history.

Telegraph Sport understands PSG have sounded out Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola over whether or not the striker could be prised away from Borussia Dortmund with only a few days of the transfer window remaining.

Dortmund have been adamant all summer that they will not sell Haaland and have seen off interest from Chelsea, but that may not stop PSG testing their resolve with a huge bid if they receive any encouragement from Raiola. Selling their star player so late in the window, even for an enormous fee, would leave the German side in a difficult position.

Real Madrid have made a second offer worth £145.6 million, plus £8.5m in add-ons, for Mbappé and PSG could use that money to try to convince Dortumnd to change their stance on Haaland.

Everton striker Richarlison is another option PSG have been exploring, although manager Rafael Benítez has insisted he does not want to sell the Brazilian.

A PSG move for Haaland would complete the most remarkable of summer transfer windows of all-time with all of the best players in the world potentially moving clubs.

Haaland would join Lionel Messi, who left Barcelona, at PSG if he moved, while Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to leave Juventus and return to Manchester United after Manchester City pulled out of the race, with Mbappé looking increasingly likely to move to Madrid.

Other than Messi, PSG have this summer signed goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is another client of Raiola, defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. Adding Haaland to that list would leave the French club with a front three of the Norwegian, Messi and Neymar.

PSG have also been credited with an interest in Ronaldo as a replacement for Mbappé and the Portuguese on Friday left Juventus on a private jet that touched down in Lisbon.

Everton not interested in Richarlison sale, says Benitez

By Chris Bascombe

Benítez says the club do not want to sell Richarlison despite Paris St-Germain’s showing interest in the striker.

Mbappé’s wish to join Real Madrid has led to the French side making contingency measures in the event of his sale, with Richarlison one of their targets. But Everton are determined to keep the Brazil international as they would have too little time to replace him in this transfer window.

PSG have made no formal move to Everton, and Benítez would not welcome one. “Obviously we have some players who people know are good players,” he said. “There are rumours about this one or that. We are not considering selling him [Richarlison]. He is our player and we are really pleased with him, really happy, and hopefully he can score a lot of goals this season for us.”

Richarlison (L) in high spirits with Yerry Mina during the Everton training session - Getty Images

Another striker, Moise Kean, may be on the verge of leaving Goodison Park, however. Kean spent last season on loan at PSG and his agent Mino Raiola has permission to speak to interested parties if he can help Everton recoup the £27m they paid in 2019, even if the initial offers a loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Kean’s former club Juventus look the most likely destination, where the Italian striker might replace Ronaldo who looks to have said farewell to Turin.

Kean did not help his immediate prospects of winning over Benítez by being sent off in the midweek League Cup tie with Huddersfield Town – a dismissal which fortunately did not prove costly to his side’s trophy hopes.

Everton are also hopeful of offloading James Rodríguez, and his future could be the key to interest in Porto winger Luis Diaz.

Benítez would like to add to his squad before the deadline, but he needs to offload deadwood first.