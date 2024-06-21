Exclusive | PSG add Rennes’ Adrien Truffert to their shortlist

Get French Football News understands that Paris Saint-Germain have added Stade Rennais full-back Adrien Truffert (22) to their shortlist.

Truffert was the subject of interest from Olympique de Marseille in January, following the departure of Renan Lodi to Saudi Arabia. However, Rennes demanded a considerable fee for the Frenchman, who has one cap for Les Bleus. Given that he signed a contract extension until 2026 at the start of last season, Les Rennais were reticent to part ways. Marseille therefore sought out alternative targets, ultimately signing Quentin Merlin from FC Nantes.

PSG may face a similar issue. According to sources contacted by Get French Football News, Les Parisiens’ sporting director Luís Campos is an admirer of the full-back. Just like Rayan Cherki (20), another player that PSG have shown interest in and even bid for, Truffer is considered as a talented player for the future. However, he would not come cheap. Rennes have shown themselves ready to fight to retain Truffert and they will attempt to do so again this summer.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle