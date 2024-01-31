Advertisement

Exclusive: Porzingis returns to lineup, helps C's in first half offensive outburst

NBC Sports Boston

Abby Chin catches up with Kristaps Porzingis after he made his return from an ankle Injury. He was able to help the Celtics surge on offense in the 1st half, scoring 81 points as a team.

Exclusive: Porzingis returns to lineup, helps C's in first half offensive outburst originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston