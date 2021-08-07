Exclusive poll: Trouble ahead for the Beijing Olympics

Data: Momentive; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Nearly half of Americans say China shouldn't be allowed to host the Winter Games in 2022 because of its record on human rights abuses, a new Axios/Momentive poll finds.

Why it matters: These results suggest that, in addition to facing public health challenges over the continued spread of COVID, the Beijing Games will be politically divisive for a large segment of the American audience.

Older Americans are driving the opposition to China as host, while the partisan gap isn't as pronounced as might be expected.

Just half of Americans said they'd approve of holding the Winter Games without fans as Tokyo did. Beijing organizers haven't yet said what the rules will be.

By the numbers: More than 6 out of 10 Republicans, and half of Democrats, said China's human rights record should prevent it from hosting the Olympics next February. Just 36% of independents said China shouldn't be allowed to host.

There was a big age gap on the question: 59% of Americans 65 and older said China shouldn't host the Games, compared to 51% of people age 35-64 and 40% of those age 18-34.

Americans were closely divided on whether the Beijing Games should be held with no fans: 50% said they'd approve and 44% said they'd disapprove.

Democrats showed the most support for another spectator-less Olympics, with 66% saying they'd approve — compared with 37% of Republicans and 51% of independents.

The big picture: Americans largely approved of Japan's management of the Summer Games and the COVID restrictions, even though just 46% approved of the decision to go ahead with the Tokyo Games at all — largely unchanged from our poll two weeks ago.

Overall, 55% of Americans said the COVID restrictions in Tokyo were about right, compared to 15% who said they were too restrictive and 26% who said they weren't restrictive enough.

Majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents all agreed the restrictions were about right, even though 28% of Republicans said they were too restrictive and 34% of Democrats said they weren't restrictive enough.

Yes, but: A slight majority of Americans — 51% — said the Olympics usually haven't been worth the cost for their hosts, with just 43% saying they're worth the cost.

The bottom line: For all of the disruption the pandemic caused to the Tokyo Olympics, 61% of Americans said the Games met their expectations — and another 10% said they exceeded expectations.

Methodology: These data are from an Axios|Momentive online poll conducted Aug. 2-4 among 2,875 adults ages 18 and older in the United States. Respondents were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the Momentive platform each day.

Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over. The modeled error estimate is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

