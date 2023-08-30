Exclusive: Paul Finebaum on if the Big Ten or the SEC will have more CFP teams?

Last season, the Big Ten shocked the SEC with two teams selected to the College Football Playoff. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes that the Big Ten is once again more likely to land two teams in the playoff than the SEC.

Finebaum believes that the trio of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State all have a shot of making the four-team playoff field.

Asked this week by Rutgers Wire which conference is more likely to get two programs in the CFP, Finebaum pointed to the depth of the Big Ten as playing a factor in his prediction.

“I’d go with two. I think the Big Ten has a much higher probability of getting two teams in than the SEC,” Finebaum told Rutgers Wire. “I happen to think Penn State is a sleeper. They’re somewhat overshadowed by Ohio State and Michigan. I look at Ohio State as a team from a talent standpoint that is almost as good as even Georgia in terms of talent. “And I know that will anger some Michigan fans. I’m still concerned about Michigan’s ability to win big games. I may never get the taste of that TCU game out of my mouth.”

Finebaum is referring to Michigan’s 51-45 loss to TCU last season in the Fiesta Bowl, which served as the semifinal of the CFP.

In terms of teams that could surprise this year, Finebaum highlighted three programs he thinks could exceed expectations.

“I think Kentucky has a chance to surprise people. Texas A&M – again an SEC school but they could certainly do that with the talent they have,” Finebaum said. “I think Notre Dame can have a really good year too.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire