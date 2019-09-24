Exclusive Ollie Pope interview: 'I now know what Test cricket is about. I know my batting'

Ollie Pope's continued fine form for Surrey means his return to the England side is all but inevitable - Getty Images Europe

No English batsman in first-class history to play 30 games averages more than Ollie Pope. As Pope marked the day of his England Test recall with 78 not out for Surrey, it lifted his overall first-class average to 59.60, and average for Surrey to in excess of 70.

These are astounding numbers in any age; even more so given how arduous batting in first-class cricket has become. “I wouldn't say I've found it easy,” Pope laughs, speaking at Chelmsford last week. “I just try and get myself in and get myself to 40, 50, then just try and make it as big as I can, because that's the easiest time to bat.” Of course, county batsmen throughout the land know as much; they just can’t act on this knowledge as Pope can.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a County Championship season limited to five games by a midseason shoulder injury, Pope is averaging 88 in Division One; only four other players have made 500 runs at an average of 50. By every conceivable metric, in his career so far Pope stands out as an outlier, a player outperforming his rivals by so much that the scales of the chart needs to be adjusted.

From Matthew Hayden to Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer to Damien Martyn, many of the great Australian Test team of the early 2000s followed the same pattern. All made their Test debuts very young - none were older than 22 - were dropped early in their careers, and then returned with the technique and temperament to thrive.

After being picked aged 20, Pope was discarded after two Tests against India last summer. These were marked by attractive driving, but marred by looseness outside off stump.

Some loose shots outside off-stump cost Pope his place in the England side after two Tests against India last summer Credit: Getty Images

“I think I was ready. At the time I felt confident in own game and I was playing as well as I could,” he says. “But looking back on my time, there were things in my game that I do slightly differently now.”

Story continues

The need for resolute discipline outside his off stump - “what balls to drive and what balls not to drive” - is foremost among these. “When I played Championship cricket for Surrey last year I took a few more risks that I got away with. I've tried not to take those risks now. It's just I've finely tuned my decision-making outside the off stump.”

The forensic analysis of international cricket amplifies every weakness. And so when Pope returned to Surrey, he noticed an immediate shift: bowlers were hanging the ball out wider to try and replicate his dismissals against India. After a spectacular start to professional cricket, here was Pope’s first lesson in the need to continually adapt.

“I was speaking to the coach and I was like, 'That's not ideal.' But then once you sort of work out where your off stump is I realised it actually plays into my hands, because cutting and driving are probably two of my biggest strengths. So again, use these things if teams want to hang it a bit wider to me, then perfect. I'll get a lot more scoring opportunities. If they want to go a bit straighter then I feel like I'm good enough off my legs.”

Pope's first-class record is remarkable: his first-class average is 59.60, and average for Surrey now in excess of 70 Credit: PA

Since his England experience, “I feel like the way I'm playing at the moment is a lot more low-risk, and I'm just sort of trying to cancel out any way that is in my favour of getting out.” This is the approach befitting a number four, where Pope had never batted in first-class cricket before his England debut - indeed, Pope had never batted in the first 20 overs - but has been safely ensconced for Surrey ever since.

“I hadn't been in in the first 20, and I was in in single figure overs [the ninth over] in my first Test. And I can deal with the swinging ball, I can deal with the nipping ball, but it's just that mindset thing. And since I've come back I've been in those situations where you're in the first ten overs. I've got used to them.”

Now, after a truncated start to his Test career, the first Test in New Zealand looms as like a second debut for Pope - most likely at six, below Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Only, the experience of what has come before should help what comes next.

“It's actually nice to get those first two games out of the way,” Pope reflects. “That's when you're probably going to be most nervous, and I now I know what it's about. I know my batting, what I need to do with my batting to be successful."

As he recalls the surrealism of making his Test debut, it is hard to shake the impression that Pope is now a man embarking on a long Test career.

“I remember sitting down the morning of my debut looking at the paper on the table in front of me and just seeing my name on, seeing my face on the front page of whatever paper it was. And then at the time I was like, 'Geez' - sort of got the beans going a little bit. But now if you see it, I wouldn't say you're used to it, but you understand what it comes with. You understand what the extras are playing for England.”