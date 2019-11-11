Exclusive: Newcastle seal new contract for Matty Longstaff but fresh deal on hold for older brother Sean

Matty Longstaff, left, has earned a new contract at Newcastle but older brother Sean, right, will have to wait after signing on fresh terms only last season - Offside

Newcastle United’s young midfielder Matty Longstaff will sign a new contract in the next few weeks but older brother Sean has been told he needs to do more to earn a second new deal in the space of 12 months.

The emergence of the Longstaff brothers has been a huge boost for manager Steve Bruce, with Matty scoring the winner on his debut against Manchester United last month before going on to start the next two Premier League games.

His existing deal is due to expire at the end of the season, but the club want to reward him with a new deal that reflects his emergence as a first-team player rather than a member of the development squad.

The 19-year-old, who still lives with his parents, is desperate to stay at the club he has supported his whole life and will sign an extension in due course, something which will delight Bruce who was responsible for fast-tracking the teenager into the team after he impressed in training.

But the negotiations with his older brother are more complicated as Sean signed a new contract only last year that will keep him at St James’ Park until 2022.

Telegraph Sport understands that negotiations have stalled because the 22-year-old’s representatives are seeking to make him one of the club’s top earners, something Newcastle are reluctant to do at this stage.



Instead, Bruce believes the player still has much to prove before he is given a huge pay rise and has argued the player needs to earn it on the pitch having started only six games this season. He missed the win over Bournemouth last weekend with another injury.

Although Bruce is happy with the way Sean has played, there is still a feeling he is yet to hit the same heights as last season, when he first broke into the first team and delivered a string of impressive performances. A serious knee injury stalled his progress and he has been in and out of the side ever since.

Bruce is pleased with the way he has gone about things, but there is a view he is still feeling his way back to full fitness and form. He will be given every chance to do so, but it seems premature to talk about a lucrative new contract when he is not cemented as first choice in the centre of midfield.

The lack of progress is likely to alert Manchester United, who tried to sign him for £25m in the summer, only to be told the player was not for sale.

Whether Manchester United are willing to return with another offer in January remains to be seen, but their scouts will also be aware he has not played as well for Newcastle this season as he did at the start of the year.

Neither Longstaff brother is in any hurry to move away from Tyneside and talks with Sean will reopen at the end of the season if his performances merit such a move.