Exclusive: Newcastle fear Andy Carroll will not start a game this year as ankle rehabilitation continues

Newcastle United’s medical staff fear Andy Carroll will not be able to start a game until after Christmas at the earliest as he continues his rehabilitation from a career-threatening ankle injury.

Carroll came off the bench to a standing ovation when he played the final eight minutes, plus stoppage time, of the goalless draw against Brighton last weekend.

The striker’s return to his hometown club has been about the only feelgood story of Newcastle’s season so far, but there are major doubts about what sort of impact the 30-year-old will actually have on the team.

The Magpies signed Carroll on a free transfer following surgery on his ankle and his release by West Ham United in the summer and were willing to take a gamble on their former Academy player’s fitness because of his emotional bond with the club.

Carroll, whose time at West Ham was decimated by injuries, has spoken emotionally this week about his return and what it means to him, but Newcastle manager Steve Bruce desperately needs him on the pitch.

However, Telegraph Sport has been told that the likelihood of Carroll starting a game in the short to medium term are extremely slim with his involvement almost certainly confined to cameo roles as a substitute.

Carroll has not suffered any sort of reaction after his first appearance of the season against Brighton and will be on the bench again when Newcastle travel to Leicester City on Sunday.

But his workload needs to be carefully managed and it would be a huge risk to ask him to start a game. Worryingly, that could still be the situation in three to four months’ time.

It is another headache for Bruce who is fighting against perceptions he does not have the tactical flexibility to keep Newcastle out of relegation danger.

He has won just one out of his seven games since replacing Rafa Benitez as manager just three weeks before the start of the Premier League season.

Newcastle spent £40m on Brazilian striker Joelinton in the summer but he is still adapting to English football and has managed just one goal so far. The former Hoffenheim player has missed chances and has struggled with being so isolated in attack in recent games, but Bruce is confident he will get better as the campaign progresses.

Time, though, is not on anybody’s side. The Magpies are fourth from bottom in the table and have scored only four goals in the league.

Bruce is a huge admirer of Carroll and would love to be able to make him the focal point of the team’s offensive play but knows he must be patient and will not do anything that puts his centre forward at risk.

That will increase the chances of Newcastle trying to sign another attacking player in the January transfer window, although Dwight Gayle is set to return to training this week, in the hope he can be available for selection for the first time, sometime next month, following a calf injury.

On the plus side, midfielder Sean Longstaff will be able to play against Leicester at the weekend after recovering from an ankle injury picked up in training. Newcastle’s midfield was over run in the first half against Brighton and there are serious question marks surrounding Jonjo Shelvey’s mobility as he is playing with a long-standing thigh problem.