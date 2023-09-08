Exclusive-Mexico budget sees lower growth, slower inflation in 2024 -draft

By Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry expects economic growth to slow in 2024 to around 2.4% from some 3% this year, according to draft budget forecasts seen by Reuters on Friday.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the forecasts, which were in a draft document and confirmed by a source familiar with the matter.

The draft was not dated, but the source said the figures were up to date.

The ministry is due to present the official 2024 budget to lawmakers in Congress later on Friday.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Chizu Nomiyama)