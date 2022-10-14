EXCLUSIVE: What Matt Leinart has seen from Michigan football, J.J. McCarthy through Week 6

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Matt Leinart knows a little something about the quarterback position. As a former Heisman Trophy winner at USC, the Fox Sports analyst is well-versed in the art of passing the football.

The past three weeks, Leinart has gotten to see first-year starter J.J. McCarthy, the former five-star who’s now in his sophomore season, up close and personal, and while Michigan hasn’t had to open up the playbook just yet, he’s like what he’s seen.

On Friday, we sat down with Leinart for an exclusive interview, where he discussed Michigan football as a whole, the rise of the defense, as well as how he evaluates McCarthy and the offense with six games in the books. Here is everything he said.

His evaluation of Michigan football based on what he's seen

They’re a really good football team. A lot of goes into saying, The schedule, and they haven’t played anybody.’ And that’s true. But at the end of the day, you play who’s in front of you, and they’ve handled their business.

Blake Corum’s a Heisman candidate, big-time player, the O-line, I mean, that’s one of the best rushing offenses in the country. I’ve really been impressed with Mike Morris and that group on the defensive side, because you lose big-time players from last year, lose a DC, and they haven’t skipped a beat.

And then J.J. McCarthy, he was kind of the question mark — not the question, but the whole quarterback controversy coming in — and he’s done everything that he can, that’s been asked him, I have a feeling in this game he’s going to have to, at some point, put this team on his back and make some plays throwing the ball, which he’s more than capable of doing. He just hasn’t really had to have that opportunity yet. So I think that’s gonna be the fascinating part tomorrow, is him going up against Manny Diaz, the aggressive defense they play. Aat some point, we’re gonna learn a lot about one of these teams tomorrow.

How much has Michigan unleashed J.J. McCarthy or has it held him back for a game like this?

Story continues

They haven’t had to. And I think the one thing that’s been missing is the deep ball. He’s been a little inaccurate on the deep ball. And that happens, he’s young. But, we talked about it last week. It’s like every test that he’s been given, he’s passed. He hasn’t had to open up the playbook and throw the ball downfield and throw the ball 40 times a game, just because that’s not how the game has lent itself.

So I think in this game, there’s going to be an opportunity to do that. And if Penn State can slow down Corum, and Penn State’s got a great rush defense, that’s what we’re going to find out.

So J.J. has been excellent. He obviously can run, he’s made a lot of plays, but even to go back to Maryland, Maryland dropped eight a lot. And they forced him to have to dink and dunk, to be patient. And that’s kind of what defenses are going to do. So it’ll be interesting to see what Manny Diaz does, if he remains super aggressive, and plays man and just blitzes the house or at some point, he sits back and plays more zone and forces J.J. to either be aggressive down the field, or just take the check down and kind of live to fight another down. It’s gonna be really interesting. There’s a lot of interesting data layers to this game tomorrow.

Hasn't he been making pro-level throws even with the intermediate stuff?

He can make all the throws and this isn’t an indictment on him. It’s just he hasn’t been asked to do a lot. So, people need to remember, he’s still really young, he’s played a little bit last year, he’s getting to start the first few games this year. He’s got all the physical talent in the world, he’s fast, he can run. He can make every level throw. So he can do it all. It’s just, we have yet to see him have to put it all together, because again, he’s relying on Corum and the defense and all that, which is great, because it’s allowed him to gain experience every single week.

I just think at some point, we know that — like maybe even fast forward to Ohio State, I mean, you might have to score 40 points, and you might have to throw the ball 50 times. So those are the questions that I think will get answered tomorrow. He’s certainly capable of beating the team throwing the ball. I think everyone just wants to see it happen.

How has the defense managed to get pressure in the second half of the last three games?

Honestly, last year was two guys — Hutchinson, Ojabo, Hill, I mean, they had good players, but this year, Mike Morris has really become one of the best players in the country. Okie, they’ve got a lot of guys up front that are just producing. It’s almost by committee. Sainristil in the second level, he’s been just a great player. That was a question mark for me. It was like you lose those — Ojabo would have been a first-round pick, you lose first-round guys, you lose a DC who’s fantastic on a really good defense. How do you have the same productivity? They found it in just a lot of different players and they’re playing really good.

Now, again, Iowa’s offense, not very good. Indiana, they throw the ball 50 times a game. It just kind of played into Michigan. So again, there’ll be tested as those backs, Singleton and Allen. Clifford, this is his sixth season and he’s played a lot of football. They’ve got really good athletes on that side of the ball again.

So for Michigan, we’ll learn really about both sides, you know? Like, ‘Hey, how good are they up front? How is their secondary, can they hold up? Can they slow down or run when they face an equal offensive line and run game?’

What does Michigan need to do to beat Penn State?

I still think they need to run the ball. I mean, that’s been their kind of bread and butter, and everything kind of goes through Corum and their front. And they will try to establish that. Penn State is one of the best rushing defenses in the country. And they’re aggressive and Manny Diaz will be aggressive and blitz and a lot of different looks.

So, as much as I’m saying, ‘Hey, we got to see J.J. McCarthy win a game,’ I still think they need to go back to like, ‘Hey, we need to run.’ Haskins had a big game against them a year ago, I think he rushed for 150, 30 carries or something and took over that game. They need the same type of performance. That allows them just to do a whole lot of things. And then they control the game, they control the time of possession.

And then defensively, stopping the run, too — that’s been the biggest improvement maybe in college football this year, is just Penn State’s ability to run the ball. They were awful last year, like dead last almost in college football. They’re in the 30s now this year, and a lot of it is their line is better, and they have those two talented backs.

Where does Michigan need to improve most?

I mean, honestly, it’s hard to say because they just they’ve taken care of business every single week. I think their lack of explosive plays in the pass game down the field is something that J.J. has missed on. Coach is gonna talk an it — I think they only have two touchdown passes of like 30-plus yards or something like that, where they’re — just down the field, I think is the one thing that we might see tomorrow that’s kind of been lacking. And that’s just, they haven’t called a lot of it. J.J.’s missed on a few of those deep throws, in Maryland there were a few. So that might be one thing, just to be more consistent in the pass game down the field.

But other than that, they’ve been really good against who they played. And so again, tomorrow is just a test to see, ‘Hey, we know what they’ve been able to do. Can they do that against a good football team?’

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire