EXCLUSIVE: Matias Soule Would Love Manchester United Move If Offer Arrived

Matias Soule is one of the most highly rated young players on the planet right now, and he is expected to leave Juventus this summer in search of a new challenge. The Italian side values Soule at around €40m, which is not a bad fee for a player of his talents.

Soule impressed last season during his loan move to Frosinone, scoring eleven goals and contributing three assists in 39 games. He has appeared 21 times for his parent club, Juventus, so far in his short career, scoring once. Last season’s performances catapulted him onto the wish lists of some top clubs across Europe, and there is interest from the Premier League and Italy, with clubs like West Ham and Roma both seeking a possible deal for his signature.

Soule ‘Loves’ United:

We understand Matias Soule would love to join Manchester United this summer if an offer arrived from the English club. United have yet to formally show interest in the player, but he would be open to joining one of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are currently the subject of interest from Juventus, which may open the door for a possible swap deal if Soule ends up being a player United decides to pursue. As of now, United’s primary right wing target is Michael Olise, and despite Chelsea being ahead in the race for the French winger, there is a belief he could still end up at Old Trafford.

Right-wing is also not felt to be an overall priority for United right now, as they focus on the striker, centre-back, and left-back positions as well as a midfielder, but opportunities like Soule don’t come around too often, and it may be a transfer the club regret missing out on in the coming years if the 21-year-old fulfils his potential.

