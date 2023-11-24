EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ingram talks Michigan football run game before Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mark Ingram is new to the studio analyst game, but he’s getting a taste of one of the biggest games of the decade when Michigan football takes on Ohio State on Saturday.

A former Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama, Ingram has familiarity with Michigan football as he hails from nearby Flint. He’s been on-hand for three Wolverines games thus far in 2023 and has seen Ohio State in person, too.

Considering TreVeyon Henderson has come on strong late for the Buckeyes, the maize and blue are going to need everything from Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. We met up with Ingram on the Fox Sports ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ set on Friday to discuss the Michigan run game with Ohio State looming.

Here’s everything he had to say.

Run game from both teams

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I think those games come down to the trenches and who can run the football the best, who can control the line of scrimmage the best. Obviously, Ohio State has a different team with a different dynamic of playmaking ability to the offense. But I mean, Blake had a huge year this year, 20 touchdowns. Edwards, he hasn’t had the production like he had last year, but he’s still a mismatch. And he’s still electric. He’s still an explosive playmaker. So I think the running backs in this game will have a significant impact on the outcome of the game. And yeah, I think those are three NFL-ready running backs. And it’s gonna be a treat to watch all three.

Is the problem with Donovan Edwards that he hasn't been able to get in a rhythm?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I mean, when you’re in a backfield that has split carries, you kind of always had to be prepared and ready for your opportunities. But I think every running back would say that it’s beneficial to be able to stay in the game, get a feel for the game, get carries, get a momentum. And when you do that, you kind of get a feel for how the defense is playing a certain way. If they’re overplaying, if they’re underplaying it, you get into a groove, into a rhythm. And so it is challenging when you have split carries, go in and out ,in and out. But I had to do that to a lot of my career, college and pros, and just have to always be ready. Always stay loose, always be locked in mentally, physically and emotionally when you’re splitting carries because when you get in the game, you got to take advantage of the opportunity.

Michigan's looked better running the ball the past two weeks...

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I think a lot of that has to do with the line of scrimmage because I mean, you could have whatever you want carrying the ball, if people aren’t blocking up front, if the play designs are right, there’s 8-9 man boxes, which they’ve been seeing a lot of, it makes it tough for a runner to keep going when the defense is providing all of their power to stop the run. So as offensive coordinator, as an offense, you got to make sure that you are opening up the offense, completing the ball down the field with J.J. McCarthy, some of the receivers, some of the tight ends, creating explosive plays down the field that will soften up the defense and allow Blake Corum, allowed Donovan Edwards to be impactful on offense.

So it’s not just on those runners. As a running back, you need your offensive line, your tight ends, everyone to block — receivers blocking downfield — it’s a whole unit that has to execute effectively and efficiently for a runner to be able to show his skills and show his playmaking ability. So I think it’s a group effort that needs to get those guys going.

How much would a healthy J.J. McCarthy running the ball impact the offense?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

That’s the difference right there is J.J. McCarthy being able to be effective in the quarterback running game. Also extending plays, and creating throws down the field, using his legs. And that’s different from Michigan. And if he’s able to be healthy — obviously, he was hobbled a little bit from that Penn State hit with the ankle. You saw that in the second half of the Penn State (game), you saw that last week was Maryland. If he’s able to be mobile, be able to use his legs to be able to be effective in the quarterback run game, while also extending plays, creating opportunities with his legs to extend the plays, throw the ball downfield, I think that’s where Michigan will be successful and I think that’s what will (help) the running backs.

What kind of impact could Semaj Morgan have if he's used on jet sweeps?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It’s all about preparation and coaches putting you in a position where you can have success. You want to put your players in positions, that’s their strengths, where they can (play) to the best of their ability. So when you have a player like him, you just want to give him the ball, let him get on ball space so you can make plays and spread the ball around, man. And with your young players, especially, you have to just be prepared and the coach to make sure they’re putting you in great positions to have success.

Full interview video

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire