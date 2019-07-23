Exclusive: Mark Cavendish will return to competition at Adriatica Ionica after shock Tour de France snub

Mark Cavendish will compete at Adriatica Ionica - the five-day UCI 2.1 ranked race

Mark Cavendish will return to competition at Adriatica Ionica on Thursday.

As the finale to the most thrilling Tour de France edition plays out this weekend, the 30-time stage winner - who was controversially left out of Dimension Data’s line-up - will be competing alongside Mark Renshaw and Bernie Eisel in the five-day UCI 2.1 ranked race.

Adriatica Ionica forms part of the UCI Europe Tour. Its inaugural edition last year was won by Ivan Sosa, then riding for Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec and now of Team Ineos.

Cavendish’s form is unclear but he will clearly be hoping to prove a point in Italy.

After two injury-ravaged seasons spent battling Epstein-Barr virus, the 34 year-old returned to competition earlier this year and said he felt he was peaking in time for the Tour.



Rolf Aldag, Cavendish’s performance director at Dimension Data, felt the Manx rider’s form was good enough to make the team’s eight-man line-up. However, the German was overruled by team boss Doug Ryder.

The controversy nearly saw Aldag quit the team after the first stage in Brussels. “It’s no secret I wanted him [Cavendish] here,” Aldag said. “I think it would suit our strategy but ultimately it’s a team owner decision.”

Aldag added: “For sure I have that level of arrogance that I think - after being involved in around 50 stage wins at the Tour - that I have an alright judgement and that I’ve not made too many mistakes in my management career."

Aldag eventually decided to stay on the race, saying he did not want to “rip the team to pieces”.

Dimension Data have had a difficult Tour with no stage wins as yet.