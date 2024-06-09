EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United Have Still Not Made Contact For Roberto De Zerbi

Manchester United’s managerial circus is set to continue into next week, with a number of candidates still under discussion internally at the club. Meetings have taken place within the past week with former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, but as Fabrizio Romano has just exclusively revealed, the German is not open to taking the role at present.

Roberto De Zerbi has been a name discussed as someone the club admires internally, but at present, we understand Manchester United have yet to make an approach for the Italian manager. We’ve been informed that zero contact has been made between the two parties at this stage, with Erik ten Hag’s future still remaining up in the air two weeks after the FA Cup final win against Manchester City.

No De Zerbi Contact:

De Zerbi left Brighton at the end of the season by mutual consent, but despite reports suggesting he was set to take over an unnamed club after his departure, he has yet to take over anywhere else. Chelsea were linked with his services prior to hiring Enzo Maresca, but we understand no contact was made by the Blue’s either.

Tuchel has turned down the opportunity to manage United as he does not want to coach a team this summer, just after being sacked by Bayern Munich. The German was one of the top candidates for the role, and out of the names available, he was one of the ones that made the most sense if United were to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

The other candidates expected to be on the list at United are Mauricio Pochettino and Brentford manager Thomas Frank. Erik ten Hag staying has yet to be ruled out either, with many United fans growing frustrated by the situation. Conversations are said to have taken place between other candidates as well as Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks.

De Zerbi, however, is not one of them, as far as we understand, and the Italian is unlikely to be named as the next Manchester United manager in the coming days.

