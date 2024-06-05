EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United Have Not Made Recent Contact For Ousmane Diomande

Manchester United are not currently in active contact with Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, despite recent reports suggesting a bid was being prepared. Talks are not currently taking place between the club and the defender, who has been linked with a move away from Portugal in the last number of months, with rumoured interest from clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Diomande has a release clause of around €80 million this summer, but recent reports have suggested United are in line to try and sign Diomande for a cheaper fee. We understand that to be extremely unlikely at present, with no active conversations currently taking place between the two parties.

United & Diomande Not A Hot Topic:

Conversations have happened in the past between the two, but this is a common situation between a club and one of the most highly rated defenders in Europe. Diomande has gained prominence since signing for Sporting from Danish club FC Midtjylland, and regardless of what happens this summer, he’s set to make the Portuguese side a large amount of money when he eventually does leave the club.

United have been linked to the centre-back partner of Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club have been scouting the Portuguese defender in recent months along with Liverpool. The Red’s are absolutely aware of Diomande, but there has been nothing since the previous talks or currently.

The Ivorian has dreams of eventually winning the Champions League, and his favourite player is a Manchester United legend, but there is not currently a large chance he joins the side from Old Trafford this summer. At present, as reported by numerous outlets, including UnitedMuppetiers today, Jean-Clair Todibo and Jarrad Branthwaite currently remain more likely candidates to sign for United. A move for Leny Yoro is also not beyond the realm of possibility.

United will sign defenders this summer, and further conversations for Diomande cannot be ruled out, but at present, there is nothing active between Manchester United and the player.

