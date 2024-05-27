EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United Have Not Made Contact For Roberto De Zerbi Despite Reports

Reports circulated this morning that Manchester United have made contact for former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, but we understand that at this stage, the Manchester club has yet to make any sort of approach for the 44-year-old. Both United and Chelsea have been linked with De Zerbi in recent days, but at this moment in time, the Italian manager is unlikely to join either club, as per our information.

Manchester United have yet to decide the official future of manager Erik ten Hag, with the FA Cup not expected to be enough to keep the former Ajax coach in the hot seat at Old Trafford. Kieran McKenna is a possibility to take over as the next manager, along with Brentford manager Thomas Frank. Thomas Tuchel has also been linked to the job in recent days, but he is not the most likely candidate as things stand.

United Have Not Contacted De Zerbi:

United are not currently in active contact with De Zerbi and have not made any sort of approach to ask for information on his situation this week. The club is expected to carry out an end-of-season review in the next week to decide the next steps, with the managerial situation anticipated to be evaluated during that meeting.

Erik ten Hag was bullish in his post-match interview after the win over Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday, declaring that if the club did not want him anymore, he would go elsewhere and win trophies. The United manager has won a trophy in every single season since the 2018/19 season, with the exception of the 19/20 season due to the stoppage in the league campaign due to COVID restrictions.

Kieran McKenna is emerging as the favourite for the United job, and as David Ornstein reported last night, is no longer in the race for the vacant managerial position at Chelsea. De Zerbi left Brighton at the end of the season on mutual terms, with both parties deciding a departure was the best route to go down for their own development.

As of last week, Chelsea had yet to contact Roberto De Zerbi to take over from Mauricio Pochettino.

