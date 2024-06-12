EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United Among Clubs Monitoring Semih Kılıçsoy

Manchester United are among the clubs from the Premier League monitoring Semih Kılıçsoy from Besiktas. The player has broken into the first-team at the Turkish club this season, scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances so far for the club this season.

The 18-year-old also made his debut for his country, capping off an amazing 2024 in his breakthrough campaign. Kılıçsoy has earned a lot of plaudits in Europe due to his performances, with Manchester United one of the clubs that have been keeping a keen eye on his progress as of late.

United Track Kılıçsoy

We understand United are one of several Premier League clubs, which include the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, that have been following the progress of the young Turkish striker. United are looking to sign a striker to replace Anthony Martial, who has departed the club after nine years.

The club wants someone to provide depth for Rasmus Hojlund. They are currently deciding whether to target a younger striker, or a more experienced player for Hojlund to learn from. Ivan Toney is said to be a target for the Red’s, but a deal for the Brentford striker is likely to cost more than £50m, which makes it a difficult deal to do for United due to their issues with PSR.

Besiktas faces a battle to keep the player this summer, as he does not currently have a release clause in his contract. Tottenham are another club with interest, but as of now, there are no formal offers from any clubs.

United’s transfer business is expected to pick up with the news that Erik ten Hag will remain as the manager for next season, but it would be unfair to suggest the club hasn’t been working behind the scenes despite the uncertainty. Jarrad Branthwaite is a target, and various reports have suggested United have been working closely to try and find out the ins and outs of a deal for the defender.

Centre-back is a priority, but centre-forward is also high up on the list, which makes a deal for Semih Kılıçsoy something that could potentially happen.

