EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United Among Clubs Monitoring Bradley Locko

Manchester United are among the clubs within the Premier League monitoring Stade Brest full-back Bradley Locko. United are fully expected to sign a left-back this summer after the issues with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia this season, and Locko is one of the names the club is aware of and has been monitoring.

The 22-year-old has rose to prominence this season and has become one of the most highly rated defenders in Ligue 1. Brest has been the surprise package in the division, and Locko has been a huge part of that success.

Competition For Locko:

United are monitoring the progress of the player, as are Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City. All three clubs are expected to be in the market for a left-back this summer, and Bradley Locko is among the best choices on the market at present.

Milos Kerkez is said to be United’s main target for the left-back position, but Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell the player and are expected to make any deal for the Reds difficult. INEOS are determined to change the narrative of the club overpaying in the transfer market, and will try their best in negotiations to keep the fees paid as low as possible. Locko’s fee has been said to be around £15-20m.

United may have to move quickly if they do decide to sign Locko, as Arsenal and Manchester City are two clubs currently without clear starting left-backs. Manchester City have been playing Josko Gvardiola and Nathan Ake in that position, but there may be a desire to go back to an out-and-out full-back this season. Arsenal also had to play a centre-back in Jakub Kiwior in that role last season due to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s injury issues and form last season.

