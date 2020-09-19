Exclusive look inside Raiders' Allegiant Stadium two days before opener

Exclusive look inside Allegiant Stadium before Raiders' opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After seeing Allegiant Stadium rise from the ground during its 31-month construction time span, Raiders fans have seen a multitude of images of the facility’s exterior.

With pictures of the interior limited to those of scrimmages the Raiders held in the stadium, the full scale of what the stadium has to offer has yet to be seen.

Ahead of its grand debut on “Monday Night Football,” airing on both ABC and ESPN to mark the monumental occasion, the Las Vegas Review-Journal was provided a tour of the new $2 billion stadium.

Here’s your sneak peek inside the 65,000-seat stadium where the Raiders will face the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Even though it’s technically still outside the stadium, work on field prep has begun.