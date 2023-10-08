Exclusive: Loki boss on differences between Tom Hiddleston's character in movies and show

Marvel Studios - Disney+

Loki director Dan Deleeuw has shared what he thinks are the most important differences between Tom Hiddleston's character in the Marvel movies and the show.

In season 2 of Loki, the God of Mischief shifts his focus from his own fate to the fate of others, becoming preoccupied with saving lives and taking on a similar redemptive arc as he does in the MCU.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy about the differences between the cinematic universe and the series, director Deleeuw said that Loki in the series is more introspective than the Loki we see in the movies.

"I think this journey is probably one more of understanding, I think this Loki probably understands his inner turmoil more than the Loki we saw in Ragnarok," Deleeuw explained.

"I think because of Mobius' influences he was able to be a little bit more introspective and then kind of the linchpin to that is seeing Frigga in the first season... realising 'What did I do?' you know, because he truly did love his mother.

"So, it was betrayal in a sense, it was like he was betraying himself, seeing what had happened to that character because of different actions. So this Loki is probably much wiser than the Ragnarok stuff."



Echoing the director's sentiment, executive producer Kevin R Wright recently opened up about taking the show's characters in a new direction .

"I think that this season really is a love letter to fans of season 1," Wright said. "But the thing that we figured out very quickly was in season 1, people liked how unexpected it was. And then if you then try to just go and do that same thing, it's no longer unexpected.

"So I think it was about deepening the world, deepening the characters. And a lot of what is changing is we are pushing all of these characters into completely new territory."

Loki season 1 is streaming on Disney+. Season 2 will premiere on October 6.

