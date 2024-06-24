EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool Among Clubs Interested In Karim Konate From RB Salzburg

Karim Konate announced himself on the world stage last season with an impressive campaign for RB Salzburg. The Ivorian scored 20 goals in 29 games in the Austrian Bundesliga, 13 ahead of the next top scorer, Marco Grull from Rapid Vienna, with 13. Konate has been subject to some interest from a number of top clubs across Europe this summer as a result of his performances last year, and the Premier League is amongst the leagues with a desire to bring the player in.

We understand Liverpool are among the clubs interested in the 20-year-old. There is yet to be any concrete or advanced talks, but there is interest from the club from Merseyside, and should they decide to sign a new striker this summer, Karim Konate will be among the names on the list.

Liverpool Eye Konate:

Liverpool, as always when discussing highly talented young players, are not alone in their interest in Konate from clubs within the Premier League. Fierce rivals Manchester United are among the clubs who also have admiration for the player, and the topic is one to watch in the coming weeks and months.

There is also significant interest in the player from Italy and Germany. Konate is expected to be the next major centre-forward to leave Salzburg after a successful period at the club, after Benjamin Sesko and Erling Haaland before him. The club has a brilliant record at developing youth, and Liverpool may have an upper hand in the deal due to former assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders taking the head coach role at RB Salzburg ahead of next season.

Konate renewed his contract with the club last August, and currently has a deal that runs until June 2028. Salzburg are likely to ask for similar fees to the ones they got for Sesko (€24m), and Haaland (€20m).The player is one to watch as the transfer window goes on in the coming months.

