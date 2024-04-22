EXCLUSIVE: KU’s Bryce Hoppel on K-Nation at Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Reigning indoor 800 meter world champion Bryce Hoppel made an appearance at the 2024 Kansas Relays, not just to watch the competition but to compete himself.

Hoppel suited up for the University of Kansas during his collegiate career, from 2016-2019, so he received plenty of love from KU fans upon his 2024 return to Rock Chalk Park.

“This is a second home to me,” Hoppel said of Lawrence. “Any time I get back, I can. And it’s always good to se my coach and my old teammates. And it’s just awesome to run out here at the Kansas Relays, it’s always a fun time.”

He talked with 27 Sports Reporter Caroline Soro in an exclusive interview, which aired on K-Nation.

The Olympian competed in the 1500 meter and the 4×400 meter race on the final day of Relays, winning the 1500 with a 3:44.32.

Hoppel says he wanted to race in the Relays to help other runners clock good times, but the former Jayhawk is also training for the 2024 Olympic trails in June. Saturday’s competition was just another quality workout, too.

‘It’s definitely a full time job,” Hoppel said. “We have our sessions in the morning and our sessions at night, so it’s pretty much day around. And then in between those sessions, you’re trying to get as much recovery as you can.”

The Texas native has his eyes set on making it to the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, which start in July.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.