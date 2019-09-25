Exclusive Karl Robinson interview on toppling Man Utd, Oxford's ambition and his human approach to youth development

Karl Robinson is aiming for another Carabao Cup giant-killing - David Rose

Karl Robinson recalls preparing for a cup-tie against Chelsea by having to use a school playing field. Except it was only half the field as the other half was being used for a PE lesson. “It was going on behind me with a teacher blowing his whistle,” Robinson says. “And we were trying to prepare to face Chelsea live on TV with millions watching.

“We had half a school pitch on the outskirts of Milton Keynes and we could literally only do some very small (team) shape and our chairman said to me after the game ‘our shape didn’t look too good’ and I just laughed to myself.

“It’s not great as a coach but it almost gives you a sense of the purity of the game and the reasons why we love it. It was jumpers for goalposts!”

Chelsea put out a strong team – Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa et al - in that FA Cup fixture in 2016 because of what had happened the season before. Robinson’s MK Dons had beaten Manchester United in the League Cup. Not just beaten them but humiliated them 4-0.

“During the game Danny Welbeck ran past me at unbelievable speed and I was chuckling to Ritchie (Barker, the assistant manager),” Robinson says. “The wind these players generate with their power and athleticism as they run…. Then we scored a really good goal and I said to Ritchie ‘at least we’ve scored, we’ve got our fans on their feet’. Then we scored a fantastic second goal and I said to Ritchie ‘we could get a draw here’. We made it three and Ritchie says ‘3-3 is a great result’. We scored the fourth and I said ‘surely it’s over now, Ritchie?’"

Dele Alli playing for MK Dons when they vanquished Man Utd in 2014 Credit: AFP

It was. The result helped put MK Dons – promoted into the Championship that season - on the map. “The football world hated the club but that result and that performance softened things. I just wanted people to give us an inch. But weirdly because of the Man United result teams were thinking ‘we can’t go there with a few changes’,” Robinson says with Chelsea heeding that lesson, winning 5-1, as Manchester City did in beating Oxford United, the club he now manages, 3-0 in the Carabao Cup last season.

On Wednesday the League One side face West Ham United in the same competition. “And we’ve got some beautiful pitches here, by the way,” Robinson says, surveying Oxford’s training ground.

There is ambition at Oxford. They may be in 12th place, lifted away from the relegation places after a 6-0 win against Lincoln City on Saturday which was their biggest ever away victory in the Football League (in 1,199 games), but the expectation is that promotion to the Championship can eventually be achieved. The impressive new training facility opened behind the city’s Mini factory and is being built on while the promise of the Thai owner Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth – known as ‘Tiger’ - is to finally take back ownership of their ground, the Kassam stadium, although Oxford fans have heard that before.

Robinson is all about development. His track record includes bringing through Dele Alli, Ademola Lookman and, when they were kids, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Harry Wilson and even 17-year-old Ben Woodburn – now on loan with him at Oxford from Liverpool – and he started coaching early, working at Liverpool’s academy with Steve Heighway.

Robinson has an impressive track record for youth development Credit: David Rose

At 29 Robinson took his first management job at MK Dons and later laid the foundations at Charlton Athletic for Lee Bowyer. Earlier this month he turned 39, the day before he took charge of his 500th game. Robinson has ambitions to work abroad, to manage in the Premier League but his conversation comes back to one theme: building Oxford and driving their investment in younger players with the likes of another Liverpool graduate Cameron Brannigan, Shandon Baptiste and Tariqe Fosu.

“The human approach is important and some coaches forget that,” he says. “They have lovely cones out in a straight line and managers give dossiers out. We all have dossiers but you don’t have to talk about them. It’s the human element that matters. There are so many kids here who won’t make it but we have a duty of care.

“My wife is a mental health first-aider and we talk a lot about young people and the pressure put on them. These kids have got to cope with school, wanting to be a professional footballer and wanting to be accepted and sometimes it’s all too much. I have a real desire to make these kids understand that they do have a pathway but it’s not the only pathway. I love coaching and I’d back myself against anyone as a coach but I can’t control a result. I can help control making a kid happy.”

The idealism has to be balanced with pushing Oxford forward with some supporters frustrated at the rate of progress under Robinson. “We finished 10th last year which was the second-highest finish in 26 years and that was the lowest I thought I’d ever finish,” he argues. “I just think we’ve got two or three years to get out of this league and then, if everything is right, putting more money into the team. That’s the masterplan.

“The longevity of the football club is far more important that short-term personal gain. I could have come here and blown everyone’s money. I know how to win games and get out of this league. I’ve worked with Sam Allardyce; I’ve had Ian Wright as an assistant; Mick Harford, John Gorman, Shaun Derry, Derek Fazackerley.

“And I know how to win quickly but it can cost a lot of money and it can put a club in a horrendous place. Look at the consequences of Bury’s over-spending. Now everywhere I have left they have always done well and they have always been in a stable position to move on. I do take things quite personally as to how a football club is run and how it should grow.”

He expects Oxford to be patient. But where does Robinson see himself when he reaches 1,000 games as a manager?

“If there are lots of players out there playing and clubs who I worked for who are in a better place then I will be happy,” Robinson says. “It’s more important for me to be a good person than a good manager.”