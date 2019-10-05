Exclusive interview: Rod Ellingworth relishing new challenge with McLaren as he bids to prove he can be the main man

Rod Ellingworth at the McLaren Technology Centre - TELEGRAPH SPORT

After 18 years, it was always going to be a wrench leaving. “Oh, I really agonised over it,” Rod Ellingworth says of his decision, taken in April, to quit Team Sky and accept an offer from McLaren to run their new joint venture with Bahrain-Merida.

“I debated long and hard with friends. I even went to see [the psychiatrist] Steve Peters at one point. But in the end, you know, it just felt like the right time… Sky were going in a completely different direction with Ineos coming in. I’d been working with Dave [Brailsford] for 18 years, which is incredible really. And you get comfortable don’t you? Fran [Millar, chief executive], Tim [Kerrison] Carsten [Jeppesen, head of technical operations], that whole gang...”

Ultimately, Ellingworth says, it was nothing to do with Sky or Ineos or any of the people there, who he describes as “like family”. “I wasn’t p----d off. It was fine. It was just starting to feel a little bit Groundhog Day. I wasn’t as motivated by the new challenge as I should have been. I needed something new.”

It has been six months since that decision. Ellingworth, who was initially placed on gardening leave by Sky, has not said anything in public since. But he is back now.

The 47-year-old officially started work at his new team on Tuesday. And he is clearly brimming with enthusiasm after his summer off. “I never really stopped,” he says. “I’ve been down in Woking most weeks actually. But I wanted that time. I wanted to spend it with my family, I wanted to step back and really think about what we are trying to achieve here, and then come in and try to bring a lot of energy.”

The cycling world is going to be interested to see how he fares.

Ellingworth has already proven himself as a coach and, arguably even more so, as a man-manager; a friend and mentor to countless riders.

It was Ellingworth who set up the British Cycling academy programme in 2004; who oversaw the fledgling careers of riders from Mark Cavendish to Geraint Thomas to Ed Clancy. It remains to be seen, though, how a figure once described by Cavendish as “the most undervalued person in British Cycling” gets on as the main man. Without Brailsford above him, without that family around him.

Ellingworth is well aware of the risk he has taken in stepping away from Sky. He wanted the challenge, though. To see whether he could lead a team.

Plans are already well advanced. Ellingworth has made a number of signings. Roger Hammond, the former national champion and Dimension Data sporting director, is joining as performance manager. Tim Harris, a familiar face in the sport, is joining as development director, scouting and looking after the younger riders. Brent Copeland will be staying as operations director.

Mikel Landa and Wout Poels are already confirmed on the rider roster, replacing the outgoing Vincenzo Nibali. There are likely to be further announcements soon. Cavendish is expected to be unveiled any day, although Ellingworth will not say anything on the matter.

Nor will he say much about Rohan Dennis, the Australian world time trial champion who has taken the team to a tribunal after they terminated his contract last month. (“One thing I will say is I wanted Rohan to stay,” Ellingworth says. “He was definitely a part of my long-term plans so I’m disappointed at the way things have panned out.”

Perhaps the biggest signing of all, though, at least according to Ellingworth, is Duncan Bradley of McLaren Applied Technologies. Bradley is going to be working on the project full time as technical director, having been more of a consultant during the first year of the McLaren partnership.

“He is very much one of the reasons I wanted to get involved,” Ellingworth says. “If you want an innovation hub then McLaren Applied Technologies is one of the best in the world. And Duncan is MAT. Ron [Dennis] brought him in. I see him as absolutely critical to our potential success. He’s a massive asset for us. Not just on the aero side but in terms of getting from a to b as fast as you can. Every element.”

“I think we need to be clever,” he adds of how the team can leverage the McLaren partnership. “It would be easy to scattergun, to say, ‘Oh let’s build a new carbon-fibre composite component’ or, ‘Let’s use McLaren’s wind tunnel’. But it’s about where we can make the biggest difference. I think we use McLaren for the really top-end stuff. Take our time and make sure there are clear goals and outcomes. But it’s exciting. The McLaren brand is special, it’s iconic.”

Ellingworth says he is not setting any hard and fast targets. Perhaps mindful of the rod Team Sky created for themselves in 2009 – and the noses they put out of joint – he says he wants to discuss his goals with the team first.

“Although I’ve no problem in saying that I want this team to become a grand tour-winning team,” he adds. “And yes, that means a Tour de France-winning team.” For now, it’s about “building the culture, getting to know each other, canvassing views”.

Ellingworth, who will not move his family from Whaley Bridge but instead plans on travelling to Woking “most weeks”, says he wants to be hands-on, involved in everything. At every race, at least initially. “I made the decision with Jane, my wife,” he says. “We decided if I was going to do it I needed to go full gas. It’s not easy on her. We’ve got three kids [aged seven, four and one]. But she understands the game. She understands that I love it as well.”

Pre-season begins in December, when the team will go to Croatia. There’s another camp in Spain in January. “Then [to altitude in] Tenerife over the next year,” he says. Following the Sky model? “I’m a product of my background,” he nods. “But I don’t want to walk in and say, ‘This is how you do it’. I want to build the culture over the next 12-18 months.”

It needs building. Bahrain-Merida have not been without controversy in the first 2½ years of their existence. One of their riders, Kanstantsin Siutsou, was suspended last year for EPO, while the team had to pull another, Kristijan Koren, out of the Giro d’Italia earlier this year, and provisionally suspend assistant sports director Borut Bozic, after they were named in connection with a doping probe. Both their cases allegedly took place long before they joined the team.

Ellingworth knows what it is like to be in the eye of the storm. “Honestly, I don’t regret a moment,” he says of the last 10 years. “After all the ups and downs – and there were a lot of downs – we learnt. It was a different team at the end to how it started out. We had to learn everything from scratch, how the pro scene worked, how that world worked. I feel like I’ve had an incredible experience. They gave a lot to me, but I also gave a lot of myself. I don’t know any other way.”