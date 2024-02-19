Exclusive interview with Kyle Monangai on returning to Rutgers football: ‘Seven wins was never our goal…we have bigger aspirations and dreams’

PARSIPPANY, N.J. –Kyle Monangai acknowledges that the best thing for his NFL future was for him to return for one more year of college football, The driving force for Monangai and many of his teammates to return for a last dance with Rutgers football isn’t as much about bettering their position to play on Sundays.

After all, the Big Ten’s leading rusher last season was a sure-fire NFL draft pick. Instead, there was a deeper motivation and drive that came into play for Monangai to return to Rutgers.

What spurred this decision for Monangai, is the feeling that Rutgers football hasn’t yet taken the big step their star running back believes they can. This, despite the obvious perception that 2023 was a stepping-stone season for Rutgers.

Last year, by nearly every measurement, was a huge step forward for Rutgers. Validating head coach Greg Schiano’s vision for the program, Rutgers finished the season 7-6 and capped off the year with a Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami.

For Rutgers, without a winning season or a bowl appearance since 2014, checking off both accomplishments was significant.

The Pinstripe Bowl in particular was the signature win that Rutgers has been looking for in what is now the fourth season of Schiano’s return to the banks of the Raritan. And for Monangai, who ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on his way to becoming the Pinstripe Bowl MVP, it is certainly all good.

But there is still much more to be done, he says.

“I wanted to come do another year with my guys and I thought it was probably best for me personally to come back and do that,” Monangai told Rutgers Wire on Saturday. “But then also for the team, it’s like why miss out on an opportunity to be able to do something special? And I think this coming season, we’re going to be able to take it even a step further than we were able to this year. “But I think you ask anybody in the building and that seven wins was never our goal. And, you know, we have bigger aspirations and dreams for ourselves. So to get there, we just had to work harder and keep doing what we’re doing because we’re obviously working in the right direction.”

The return of Monangai, along with many key players from last year’s team including defensive end Aaron Lewis and linebacker Mo Toure among others, signals that there is a sense within the team that Rutgers can take a significant step forward in 2024. The schedule is challenging, but not nearly as difficult as last season when the Scarlet Knights had the second-toughest schedule in college football.

As for Monangai, he is slowly and steadily rising up the program’s rushing charts and records. The leading rusher in the Big Ten last season, he has the chance to write his name near the top of the program’s rushing records.

He has 1,942 career rushing yards, putting him just outside the program’s top 10 all-time rushers.

For now.

Another season like in 2023 (where Monangai had 1,242 yards) would see him supplant Terrell Davis for second all-time in Rutgers history.

Ray Rice at 4,926 yards seems well out of reach.

Legacy is certainly important for Monangai, but a push into the record books isn’t the reason for a return in 2024.

“I think it comes with it. I don’t think it was something that weighed into my decision. I’m blessed even to be in the same conversation with some of the guys that I’ve been in the same conversation (with) the Ray Rices and Brian Leonards…I’m grateful for it,” Monangai said. “I think for all of us, especially my class, the 2020 class, we’ve seen so much being in our fifth year now being at Rutgers, that we just want to lead this program with the right way and just be able to say that we were the ones that kind of turned this thing around.”

Monangai spoke on Saturday afternoon following a signing at the Morris County Card Show (Parsippany, New Jersey) at the Police Athletic League building. It was Monangai’s first exclusive autograph signing using Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

“This is my first autograph signing on my own for sure and it’s been a fun experience,” Monangai said. “It’s my first time doing something like this. Being able to interact with the fans that came out wanting to see me and supporting me it’s, it’s been an awesome experience.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire