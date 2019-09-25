Exclusive interview: John Bateman on aiming to the get better of the Burgess brothers and reach the NRL Grand Final

John Bateman’s rags-to-riches rise has already proved to be beyond remarkable, but life could be about to get better still for the uncompromising Canberra Raiders and England forward.

On Friday, Bateman and fellow Englishmen Elliott Whitehead, Josh Hodgson and Ryan Sutton face a play-off semi-final against a South Sydney Rabbitohs outfit boasting Sam, Tom and George Burgess and coached by Great Britain boss Wayne Bennett.

A Canberra victory would see them advance to the Grand Final and ever closer to their first championship in 25 years.

It is being billed as a ‘Battle of Britain’ and could see six Yorkshiremen involved with Sutton the sole Lancastrian of the English contingent.

Bradford-born Bateman, whose late try clinched a dramatic win at Melbourne in the previous round of the play-offs, has enjoyed an outstanding debut season with his 80-minute performances for the Green Machine catapulting him into contention for the coveted Dally M, awarded to the NRL's best player.

Bateman has enjoyed an outstanding debut season

The 26-year-old, noted for his ferocious will to win, told Telegraph Sport: “To potentially have seven Englishmen all playing in one game of such magnitude in the NRL is fantastic and shows the talent we are producing back home.

“I didn’t get chance to play against Souths earlier season because of injury, so I’m pretty excited about this week.

“I'm good friends with the Burgess boys and spoke to Sam after Souths beat Manly last week; I congratulated him and said ‘see you next Friday’.

“Yes, it’s been a fantastic year personally but I’d give away any individual honours to win next two games and lift that NRL trophy.

“If I was a betting man, I would put my money on James Tedesco winning the Dally M because he’s been outstanding all year.

“What he has done this season is fantastic, but you never know because it’s a points-scoring system.

“There are others from Canberra; Josh Hodgson, Josh Papalii and Jack Wighton have all gone well too.

“Canberra as a city is absolutely buzzing and hopefully we can use that energy on the field on Friday night.”

"I’d give away any individual honours to win next two games and lift that NRL trophy"

Having seven Englishmen play a part would set a new record and is an intriguing sub-plot, but Bateman is a good story in his own right.

Told aged 15 he was to become a father, Bateman was inspired by daughter Millie's arrival and rapidly emerged as the best young prospect in Super League with hometown club Bradford.

He then spent five years at Wigan, winning two Super League titles before snubbing a host of NRL clubs, including Souths, to join the revolution at Ricky Stuart's Raiders at the end of last season.

Whitehead and the Burgess twins were also on the books during Bateman's time at Odsal, but Sam Burgess had left for the bright lights of Sydney.

Bateman, who has scored five tries in 21 appearances for the Raiders this year, remembered: “Growing up, Sam was my inspiration because he went over to Australia at such a young age and was brilliant.

“Adrian Morley had done it a few years earlier but Sam was the man really, especially going there from Bradford.

“He was the guy that everyone looked up to and wanted to be.

“When I went into the international fold he welcomed me with open arms and is my England room-mate now.

“It’s pretty crazy for a kid from Bradford who started playing rugby just to stay out of trouble.”

For much of this season in the Australian capital, Bateman has taken centre stage, a role he seems born for.

Bateman with his mother and daughter

As the rugged second-rower prepares to face Souths on Friday, he revealed: “Joining Souths was actually a big option for me.

“When I was making my decision about who to join, there were signs of Wayne Bennett going there and he’s been a big influence on my career with England.

“But once I spoke to Ricky and Elliott, that was it. Elliott is one of my best mates and Ricky’s passion for the club really appealed.

“It’s a similar culture to Wigan where you need to be on top of your game at all times. We have players who were literally born to win and won’t accept anything else.”

Bateman, who will be joined at Canberra by England team-mate George Williams next season, lives close to Whitehead and has grown accustomed to being stopped in the street for autographs and pictures.

Being apart from his nine-year-old Millie for several months at a time has been difficult but she has visited with his mother twice this season and Bateman returned home when sidelined through injury earlier this year.

Bateman explained: “I got a bit upset on Father’s Day because it was the first time I had been away from Millie on a Father’s Day.

“England will always be home and I will always be very close to my family, but for the sake of my career I need to be playing over here.

“Millie and the rest of my family understand that and to now be playing at near the top of my game in Australia is what you dream of as a kid but never think it will come true.

“But then again, why not have these kind of dreams? As I’ve shown, they might come true.”